Harmony Montgomery’s trial shown chilling blood evidence as father Adam skips court: Updates
GRAPHIC WARNING: Disturbing content. Harmony Montgomery, five, was last seen alive in late 2019, but authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, only started looking for her two years later
Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019’: Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case
Adam Montgomery has remained absent from his own murder trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Mr Montgomery’s trial is under way more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019.
Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.
In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.
Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident.
The little girl’s remains were first hidden in a ceiling vent at a shelter where the family stayed after her death. Montgomery snuck the remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020.
On Wednesday, jurors were shown a cut-out blood-stained piece of ceiling drywall where Harmony’s remains were once stored.
“As soon as I removed the cover, I could smell what I knew was decomposition,” former Manchester police detective Scott Reily said. “I could smell what I believed to be a dead body.”
Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Kayla Montgomery put Burger King sandwich on Harmony’s lap without realising she was dead
Kayla Montgomery said that after Montgomery hit Harmony to death, the family drove to a Burger King. She fed her two young sons and placed a sandwich on Harmony’s lap without realising she was dead.
“After the defendant repeatedly struck Harmony. After he put the blanket over her. After she moaned. After the strange crying moaning stopped. After you did drugs and after the car died, you thought she was sleeping under that blanket,” the prosecutor said.
“Why did you think that she may be sleeping after Adam repeatedly struck her?”
“Because she would usually just go to sleep after,” Kayla Montgomery answered.
Harmony had dried blood from being hit days before her death
Under cross-examination, Kayla Montogmery admitted that Harmony often had dried blood on her face from being beaten by her father.
“And you didn’t clean her face?” defence attorney Caroline Smith asked.
“No, we just kept her under the blanket,” an emotionless Kayla answered.
Adam Montgomery used quicklime to dissolve body in bathtub
Montgomery began discussing ways to dispose of Harmony’s body in March 2020, after he and Kayla Montgomery moved to an apartment on Union Street with their children.
“He discussed using a saw to cut her up. He discussed using lime to further decompose her so she couldn’t be found,” the prosecution said during opening statements. “Remember, he believed that if there was no body there could be no evidence and he could get away with this.”
The state said that he compressed the sealed bag with Harmony’s remains and added quicklime to the bag.
“Thinking that it would eat away anything left of her,” the prosecution said. “He spent most of the day in that bathroom compressing Harmony.”
According to the prosecution, Montgomery took Harmony’s frozen remains and put them in the tub, running hot water to further manipulate what was left of the body. Kayla Montgomery then walked inside the bathroom and allegedly saw Montgomery.
She saw that Harmony was largely skin, bones and fluid – and that Mr Montgomery was trying to dispose of her remains down the drain, the prosecution said.
Montgomery took daughter’s rotting remains to work with him
After neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery reportedly brought the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day.
At the time, he worked as a cook and dishwasher at the since-closed Portland Pie Company.
“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”
Adam Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to Harmony’s blood
After Harmony was killed on 7 December 2019, her father, stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a red freezer with a white lid.
The family later moved to a shelter, where Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body inside a ceiling vent.
“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.
The state said that when investigators returned to the room two years later, they saw deep blood stains in the ceiling vent and smelled decomposition.
“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time,” the prosecution said.
The wife of a man charged with killing his 5-year-old daughter says she still cares about him
Kayla Montgomery has been the star witness against her husband, Adam, who is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. Authorities believe the girl was killed on 7 December 2019, but that she wasn’t reported missing for nearly two years after that. The girl’s body has not been found.
As the trial got underway in Manchester last week, defense attorneys acknowledged Adam Montgomery is guilty of falsifying evidence and abusing a corpse. But they said he did not kill Harmony and have instead suggested the girl actually died on 6 December while alone with her stepmother, Kayla.
“I still care about him because he’s the father of my children,” she said. “He was my best friend. It’s been hard for me to just let go.”
Kayla Montgomery reveals what the family did after Harmony was ‘beaten to death’
Kayla took the stand at Adam Montgomery’s murder trial over the 7 December 2019 death of his five-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors in Manchester, New Hampshire, have alleged, based on Kayla’s testimony, that Montgomery beat Harmony to death after he became enraged because the little girl had bathroom accidents in the car.
Kayla Montgomery reveals what the family did after Harmony was ‘beaten to death’
Kayla Montgomery told a court in Manchester, New Hampshire, that Adam Montgomery always kept his daughter covered with a blanket to hide her bruised body
WATCH: Friend who loaned car to Adam Montgomery denies seeing child Harmony
Adam Montgomery’s drug dealer insists he ‘wants to help find who killed Harmony’
Anthony Bodero, the friend that Kayla and Adam Montgomery visited on the day that Harmony died, took the stand on Tuesday.
Montgomery is standing trial on murder charges after conceding to two charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information in connection with his daughter’s December 2019 death.
Adam Montgomery’s drug dealer gets into testy exchange on stand
GRAPHIC WARNING. Anthony Bodero was grilled by Adam Montgomery’s attorneys over five-year-old’s 2019 death
Adam Montgomery pins blame for Harmony’s murder on ex-wife in dramatic opening statement
On Thursday, Montgomery’s lawyer gave a dramatic preview of the line of defence they will be pursuing during trial. During opening statement, attorney James Brooks claimed that it was Kayla Montgomery, his client’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother, who last saw the little girl alive.
Mr Brooks went on to say that Kayla Montgomery had created a web of lies to put the blame on her husband and that Adam Montgomery had merely agreed to destroy evidence to “protect” his wife and keep custody of their young children.
Adam Montgomery pins blame for Harmony’s murder on ex-wife in opening statement
Father has said he intends to plead guilty to two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information, but denies killing his daughter