Mother of five dies a day before her 30th birthday after falling from party bus

Heather Garcia, a mother of five children from Los Angeles, died after falling out of a party bus and was hit by another moving vehicle on the 101 freeway, authorities said.

The 29-year-old mother was celebrating her niece’s birthday and her upcoming birthday on the party bus early Sunday morning when she fell. She would have turned 30 on Monday.

The officers from the California Highway Patrol pronounced her dead on the site of the accident after they responded to the report of the crash.

Gracia, the mother of kids between the ages of 1 and 10, was dancing on the party bus when she tripped and fell on the door of the bus, her brother told CBS Los Angeles. He said no body knows how the door opened and she fell out.

The investigators said she was hit by another vehicle when she fell out and died on the spot.

Gracia’s husband, army veteran Rafael Corral, is now raising funds through a GoFundMe fundraiser to “give her the burial that she deserves” as he was not prepared for the sudden loss.

“What I thought would be a fun night out for her turned into a tragic ending for us,” he said. “The love of my life did not make it to see her 30th birthday. She was out celebrating her birthday with some friends and family, She would have turned 30 years old on January 31st.”

He described her as the “life of the party” and a woman with a “huge heart” who was always lending her support to anyone who needed it.

“We had so many plans and now I am left with so many questions and an extremely broken heart. Our children will never see their mother again and I do not know how I am going to continue but I know she will always be with us,” he added.

He told reporters that he has seen “some crazy, horrific things in Iraq” and to see it happen to “your family... it shouldn’t have happened”.

"You expect when you pay for a service so that you don’t drink and drive or do anything illegal ... you get there, somebody takes you there safe, and you’re going to get back home safe because that’s what you paid the service for," he added.

The incident remains under investigation. The police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Garcia remained on the site and cooperated in the investigation.

“I will now be a mom and dad to our five children ( 10yrs., 8yrs., 6yrs., 5yrs., and 1yr),” Mr Corral said.

“Heather I will never forget you and I will always tell the kids how much you loved them everyday. May God watch over us during this difficult time. May you Rest in Paradise my love, until we meet again.”