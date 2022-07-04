Robert Crimo: Person of interest identified in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade.

Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest and said he is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate DM80653.

Robert E Crimo has been named as a person of interest in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting (City of Highland Park)

Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said he should be treated as armed and dangerous.

An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper.

At least six people were killed and dozens more seriously injured when a gunman opened fire in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, just after 10am on Monday morning.

Gunfire erupted at the parade in Highland Park, near Chicago, about 14 minutes after it kicked off at 10am local time on Monday morning.

One of the victims has been identified as grandfather Nicholas Toledo.

Police had earlier described the shooter as a white male with long dark hair, of small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

They recovered a high-powered rifle from the scene, but still consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said the shooter appeared to have taken up up a sniper position on the rooftop.

The conditions of the injured ranged from serious to critical, Mr Covelli added.

“This was very random, very intentional and a very sad day,” Mr Covelli said during a later update, adding the suspect could still be in city or could have fled the area.

Law enforcement officers patrol Highland Park after a gunman opened fire at the July 4 parade (EPA)

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the shooting has “terrorised” the city of 30,000.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” Ms Rotering said.

She asked everyone in the area to remain calm, and on “high alert”.

“Please contact your loved ones and ensure that they’re safe and let them know that you’re safe as well. This situation, as you know, is evolving rapidly and we will continue to update you as we gain information and stabilise the situation,” Ms Rotering said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois condemned the shooter’s actions on Monday afternoon.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community,” he said in a statement.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures.”

More than 100 local, state and federal law enforcement officers, including the FBI, are working on the investigation.

The FBI have asked the public to submit images and video taken at the parade at the address https://www.fbi.gov/highlandpark.

They have asked that anyone with information about the shooting or Mr Crimo’s whereabouts call 1-800-CALLFBI.