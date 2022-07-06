Highland Park shooting - live: Robert Crimo to appear in court after being charged with seven counts of murder
Crimo had threatened to ‘kill everyone’ in his home three years before shooting
Robert Crimo, the suspect in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, a day after he was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.
If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole, said Illinois state attorney Eric Reinhart. The prosecutors will ask a judge to deny bail, reported CNN.
According to the police, Mr Crimo had planned an attack for weeks and fired more than 70 rounds randomly into the crowd watching the parade, killing seven and injuring more than three dozen people.
He had his first encounter with the police in April 2019, when the authorities received a 911 call reporting an attempted suicide, said Lake County Sheriff deputy chief Christopher Covelli on Tuesday. In September that year police were again called regarding alleged threats “to kill everyone” that he had directed at family members, though they did not arrest him.
The names of six of the seven victims have been released: Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, Stephen Strauss, 88, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.
‘I knew she was dead': Survivor recalls leaving dead mother and running to safety
Recalling the moment she saw her mother killed right in front of her, Cassie Goldstein, 22, said she was forced to leave her dead mother and run to safety.
“I was standing there with my mom, and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me. And then I looked up and I saw the shooter shooting down at the kids,” Ms Goldstein told NBC New Tuesday.
“And I told her that it was a shooter and that she had to run.”
They were running side to side when her mother, Katherine Goldstein, 64, was hit by a bullet in the chest and fell to the ground.
“I knew she was dead,” she said. “I just told her that I loved her, but I couldn’t stop, because he was still shooting everyone next to me.”
She told the outlet that she “kept running” and “hid behind a trash can”.
Her mother was among the seven people killed in the mass shooting during a 4 July parade. “She was just a good mom. And I got 22 years with her. And I got to have 22 years with the best mom in the world.”
Kamala Harris offered condolences to Highland Park shooting victims
Vice president Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening visited the site of the shooting, offering condolences to first responders and local officials. The vice president was already in Chicago to address the National Education Association’s annual meeting.
“The whole nation should understand and have a level of empathy, to understand that this can happen anywhere, in any peace loving community,” Ms Harris said in brief comments to reporters in Highland Park.
“And we should stand together and speak out about why it’s got to stop.”
‘Preliminary examination of internet history indicated Crimo researched mass killings’
Federal agents reviewing Robert Crimo’s online profiles, in a preliminary examination of his internet history, found that he had researched mass killings. He had downloaded multiple photos depicting violent acts, including a beheading, a law enforcement official said.
The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Aiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the 4 July parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the two-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.
On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy’s parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.
“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.
My colleague Rachel Sharp reports:
The Highland Park mass shooting and the motive we can never address
Congress can’t ban internet subcultures, nor can law enforcement police the speech of even the most alienated and disturbed of young men. And that’s just the beginning of the problem, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Crimo passed four background checks ahead of gun purchase despite threats of violence and suicide
Three months after Robert Crimo threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, he applied for his first Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, under his father’s sponsorship.
But because no firearm restraining order or other court action against Mr Crimo had ever been sought, “there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application,” state police said.
Mr Crimo passed four background checks in the purchase of his guns, all of them conducted in 2020 and 2021, well after the 2019 incidents that drew police attention, according to the state police.
State police said the only offence detected in Mr Crimo’s criminal history during background checks was for unlawful possession of tobacco in 2016, and that “no mental health prohibiter reports” from healthcare providers ever surfaced.
The state police said that when officers who visited the family’s home over the alleged threats Mr Crimo made in September 2019, they asked him “if he felt like harming himself or others,” and that “he responded ‘no’.”
“Additionally and importantly, the father claimed the knives were his and they were being stored in (his son’s) closet for safekeeping,” state police said. “Based upon that information, the Highland Park Police returned the knives to the father later that afternoon.”
Highland Park shooting suspect slipped past Illinois ‘red flag’ safeguard
The man charged with killing seven people at a Chicago-area July Fourth parade slipped past the safeguards of an Illinois “red flag” law designed to prevent people deemed to have violent tendencies from getting guns, officials revealed on Tuesday.
The disclosures raised questions about the adequacy of the state’s “red flag” laws even as a prosecutor lauded the system as “strong” during a news conference announcing seven first-degree murder charges against the 21-year-old suspect, Robert E Crimo.
Sergeant Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said earlier in the day that Mr Crimo had legally purchased a total of five guns, including the suspected murder weapon, despite having come to law enforcement’s attention twice for behavior suggesting he might harm himself or others.
The first instance was an April 2019 emergency-911 call reporting Mr Crimo had attempted suicide, followed in September of that year by a police visit regarding alleged threats “to kill everyone” that he had directed at family members, Mr Covelli said.
According to Mr Covelli, police responding to the second incident seized a collection of 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from Mr Crimo’s home in Highland Park, Illinois, the Chicago suburb where the shooting occurred on Monday. But no arrest was made as authorities at the time lacked probable cause to take him into custody, the sheriff’s sergeant said.
‘Crimo intends to plead not guilty’
Robert Crimo’s attorney, Thomas A Durkin, a prominent Chicago-based lawyer, said he intends to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.
Asked about his client’s emotional state, Mr Durkin said he has spoken to Mr Crimo only once — for 10 minutes by phone. He declined to comment further.
Mayor Nancy Rotering knew Crimo as a boy in Cub Scouts
Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering, who defeated Robert Crimo’s father in the mayoral race in 2019, said she knew the shooting suspect as a boy in Cub Scouts.
“And it’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened?” Rotering told NBC News.
“How did somebody become this angry, this hateful, to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?”
Read the details in this report by Johanna Chisholm:
Highland Park shooting suspect’s house has smiley face gun mural
The Highland Park house where alleged mass shooter Robert Crimo lived has an outside mural of a figure holding a rifle.
News Nation captured footage of the home in the quiet Illinois suburb where the deadly rampage took place - leaving seven dead and scores injured.
“What’s sort of disturbing about that painting with the character holding the gun is when you look at the gunman’s videos online, the face of the character on the side of the house is the same face on the gunman’s t-shirts in the videos online,” reporter Brian Entin said of the report.
My colleague Abe Asher reports:
