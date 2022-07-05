On July 4, Highland Park became the latest community torn apart by gun violence in the US as what was supposed to be family-friendly Independence Day celebrations turned into a bloodbath.

Local residents, families and friends had gathered to enjoy the July 4 parade in the Illinois city when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowds from a sniper position on the roof of a nearby business.

Seven people have so far died in the attack while 45 more were taken to hospitals, several of them suffering from gunshot wounds.

Of the deceased victims, five adults died on the scene and a sixth adult succumbed to their injuries in a local hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed that a seventh victim had died. It is currently unclear if this victim was an adult or child.

The first six victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

Here’s what we know so far about the victims:

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza

The family of 78-year-old grandfather Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza confirmed his death on Monday afternoon.

The elderly man, of dual US and Mexican nationality, used a wheelchair and was sitting in it watching the parade when he was struck by bullets.

Mr Toledo-Zaragoza’s granddaughter Xochil Toledo revealed that her grandfather hadn’t wanted to go to the parade but did so to be with his family.

She told the New York Post that around a dozen of their family members were going to the festivities but, that morning, he said he wanted to stay at home because he was using a walker.

“He was like, ‘No, I think I should stay, I’m in a walker, there’s going to be a lot of people, I don’t think I should go,’ ” she said.

“My father and [aunt], they were like, ‘How could we leave you here by yourself? We’d never do that to you no matter if you’re in a wheelchair or walker, we’re still going to take you with us,’ and then the tragedy happened.”

The 78-year-old was shot three times in the hail of gunfire and died on the scene, she said.

Ms Toledo said the family was “in shock”.

“We’re very upset, I’m in shock. It just feels like a dream, a scary dream,” she said.

Nicolas Toledo was killed in the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois (The Toledo family)

Jacki Sundheim

A second victim was identified on Monday night as a devoted member of a local synagogue.

Jacki Sundheim was remembered by the North Shore Congregation Israel as a “lifelong” congregant and “cherished” staffer whose “work, kindness and warmth touched us all”.

Ms Sundheim’s death was confirmed in an email sent out to congregants by the synagogue on Monday night, and later on social media as relatives shared posts commemorating a woman described as being “one of the kindest” they’d ever met.

“Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades,” the synagogue said.

Her nephew Luke Sundheim wrote on social media how he had learned about her death in a phone call “that I hope none of you ever receive”.

“If you know me you know that the 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays. Today as my family was enjoying the Winnetka 4th of July parade I got a phone call that I hope none of you ever receive,” he wrote on Facebook.

“My aunt Jacki was senselessly gunned down watching a parade that’s she’s been to her entire life just two towns north.

“If you knew Jacki you’d know that she was one of the kindest people you’d ever meet and she went out of her way to help anyone.

“The world lost a truly special person and I’m both furious and incredibly sad that I won’t be able to spend any more time with her. I love America, but this can not keep happening to innocent loving people.”

She is survived by her husband Bruce and daughter Leah.

Jacki Sundheim was remembered by the North Shore Congregation Israel as a ‘lifelong’ congregant (NSCI)

Steve Straus

The family of 88-year-old Steve Straus confirmed he was among the victims on Tuesday, with his niece Cynthia Straus paying tribute to him as an “honourable man”.

In a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook, Ms Straus said July 4 marked the “darkest day” for her family.

Her uncle still worked as a financial advisor at the age of 88, still taking the train to work in Chicago every day.

“Yesterday, the darkest day you can imagine, my Uncle, my father’s brother, Steve Straus, was killed in The Highland Park 4th of July Day Parade shooting. It was a tragic, senseless loss,” she said.

“Steve was 88 years old, in remarkably good health, and still went to work everyday. He is integral to our family, a kind, sweet and gentle soul with great humor, intelligence and keen wit. He towered over our family like a protective Oak sheltering his own.

Steve Straus’s family confirmed his death on Tuesday (Cynthia Straus/Facebook)

“Follow The Sun Steve, to the other side of the veil. Only those who have left this world know what awaits, and for me I can only say that if there are bells at Heaven’s Gate they are chiming and cheering for you, for a life well lived, and a soul well served. But, let’s be clear NO ONE should die this way.”

Irina and Kevin McCarthy

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were a married couple and parents to a two-year-old boy Aiden who has now been left to grow up without his parents.

The boy was separated from his parents in the chaos and was cared for by strangers who spread the word on social media until officials could reunite him with his grandparents.

The McCarthys had gone to the parade with their toddler when the shooting rampage unfolded.

Aiden was found alone and bloodied on Monday morning by a local chef who grabbed the boy and quickly took him out of the path of danger.

CBS Chicago’s Jackie Kostek shared photos of the terrified little boy on Twitter to help reunite him with his family members, writing that he was “safe but with strangers”.

She later revealed that a Highland Park police officer had collected the child from the home of a woman who was caring for him and reunited him with his grandparents.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the little boy speaks of the “unthinkable position” Aiden is now in having to “navigate life as an orphan”.

“In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about,” reads the GoFundMe.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the Highland Park shooting (GoFundMe)

“We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family. Sadly, I need to share his name…Aiden McCarthy. And he needs more of our help. His parents Irina & Kevin were killed during the July 4 shooting.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents. Aiden will be cared for by his loving grandparents, Misha and Nina Levberg, and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows.

“On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey.”

The GoFundMe had reached more than $130,000 in donations within an hour of its launch.