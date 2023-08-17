Mother finds ‘murdered’ woman wrapped in plastic inside her son’s room

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A homicide investigation has been launched after a mother called the police to report discovering a woman wrapped in plastic in her son’s bedroom.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call on Sunday just after 1am about a possible homicide at a home in the 2200 block of Wall Street, a department spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

According to KTLA 5, the mother told officers that she walked into her son’s room after sensing a gas smell. When she went inside, she discovered what appeared to be a body.

Authorities told the publication that they found a woman wrapped in plastic in the home, and called the paramedics.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Hannah Rachel Collins, was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC7 reported.

The son is still at large as of Thursday afternoon, police told The Independent.

It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the room.

Hannah Collins reportedly last talked to her family days after her 30th birthday (Hannah Collins / Facebook)

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed the suspect was the 26-year-old son of the woman who called the police. He is not under arrest, but investigators are looking for him, the spokesperson said.

A family member of the victim told the New York Post that Collins had only moved to Los Angeles from Mississippi in June. The relative reported that Collins called to check in with her family “like clockwork” weekly, adding that Collins last talked to her family on 7 August—just days after celebrating her 30th birthday.

Hannah Collins recently moved from Mississippi to LA (Lisa Collins / Facebook)

Her Facebook profile showed that she worked at a Smoothie King and is from Richland, Mississippi and that she got engaged in 2015.