A University of Idaho professor has filed a federal defamation lawsuit against a self-described internet sleuth who posted accusations on TikTok claiming the professor had planned the killings with another university student.

The suit was filed on Wednesday in Idaho District Court by history department chair Rebecca Scofield against TikTok user Ashley Guillard, reported NBC News.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver who took two of the slain University of Idaho students home just hours before they were brutally stabbed said thefinal ride “weighs on him”.

The driver, cleared out as a suspect by Moscow city police, said he picked up the girls around 1.40-1.45am on the night of the murders.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on condition of anonymity, the driver said Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were excited to go home in the early morning hours of 13 November before they were stabbed to death along with fellow roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin.

Two other roommates on the first floor of the house are thought to have slept through the attack, making a 911 call about an “unconscious individual” around noon.

Over six weeks on, police are yet to identify any suspects over the murders.