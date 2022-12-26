Idaho murders – update: Professor sues TikTok user for videos linking to student deaths
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
A University of Idaho professor has filed a federal defamation lawsuit against a self-described internet sleuth who posted accusations on TikTok claiming the professor had planned the killings with another university student.
The suit was filed on Wednesday in Idaho District Court by history department chair Rebecca Scofield against TikTok user Ashley Guillard, reported NBC News.
Meanwhile, a taxi driver who took two of the slain University of Idaho students home just hours before they were brutally stabbed said thefinal ride “weighs on him”.
The driver, cleared out as a suspect by Moscow city police, said he picked up the girls around 1.40-1.45am on the night of the murders.
Speaking to the Daily Mail on condition of anonymity, the driver said Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were excited to go home in the early morning hours of 13 November before they were stabbed to death along with fellow roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin.
Two other roommates on the first floor of the house are thought to have slept through the attack, making a 911 call about an “unconscious individual” around noon.
Over six weeks on, police are yet to identify any suspects over the murders.
Ms Scofield has said in her suit that she began working at the university in 2016 and never met the slain students, nor had any of them ever taken a class with her.
The suit says she was with her husband in Portland, Oregon, visiting friends when the students were killed.
Sleuths are visiting the home where four University of Idaho students were killed
The house where the murders took place is becoming somewhat of a tourist attraction for true crime devotees.
According to The Daily Mail, numerous visitors have stopped by the three-storey student home in Moscow, Idaho, hoping for a closer look.
“We’re just curious,’ said Amanda Padgett, a woman who came to see the house with her daughter on the way back to Washington state from Moscow. “It’s just more real to see it yourself.”
She added: “My daughter wanted to see it because she’s in high school and she’ll be in college next year.” But, she said, she wouldn’t want her daughter to live there.
The house’s owners have not commented on what will happen to the house after the murder investigation fades, and have reportedly told neighbours not to speak to journalists, as well as hiring a private security firm to guard the property.
Idaho police still seek car seen near slain students' home
The Moscow Police Department is working through nearly 12,000 email and phone tips, the department said in a press release Tuesday, as well as more than 4,500 digital media submissions including surveillance camera footage. Investigators are also still looking for any information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the rental home around the time the students were killed.
“Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share regarding this case and have identified over 22,000 vehicles,” the department wrote in the news release.
“If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”
Moscow police chief defends department’s handling of the investigation
Six weeks on from the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said he will keep lead oversight of the investigation.
“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement on Tuesday.
He continued: “The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”
Kaylee Goncalves’ grieving father says he ‘has to’ believe Idaho college murders case will be solved
Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed since the 13 November murders with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
When asked if he believes that police will find his daughter’s killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”
He added that the family is “trying to do everything to help and we’re trying to collaborate with” law enforcement as – with the case dragging on – relations have become increasingly fraught.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho victim’s father says he ‘has to believe’ murders will be solved
Murder victim’s father says he doesn’t believe mystery white Hyundai Elantra is still in Moscow more than five weeks on
Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths
Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Oregon is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Investigators are still looking for any information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the rental home around the time the students were killed.
So far, the law enforcement agency has identified over 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.
Information can be submitted:
- Telephone: 208-883-7180
- Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us
- Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho
Kaylee’s family won’t celebrate Christmas
In an interview with Fox News Digital last week, Steve Goncalves said his grieving family will not celebrate the holidays after his daughter and three of her friends were brutally murdered in Moscow on 13 November.
He said: “[We’re] not even really going to have a Christmas because you just can’t get yourself there to where it would make sense.”
“How do you have a celebration like this when you’ve lost two of your favorite people in the world?”
In addition to losing Kaylee, Madison Mogen, who the Goncalves considered one of their own, was also knifed to death during the attack last month.
‘Families are not being excluded’, according to Moscow PD chief
On Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt that families of the four slain University of Idaho students were not excluded from the investigation.
The chief has repeatedly stated that certain information is not being released to maintain the integrity of the probe.
“Every family wants a little bit different information, and we have a liaison with each of the families, that we talked to them daily,” Mr Fry said.
“We pass on as much information as we can to them. As I stated, there’s information that we’ve held back, and we know that frustrates them ... But we asked them to be patient. We asked them to trust us and that we’re going to continue to move through this until we have a completion in the case.”
Nearly six weeks after the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
Police in the town of just 25,000 are still receiving tips about a Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime around the time of the slayings.
Private party who drove Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home says the two friends acted normal before killings
‘My job was to get these girls home safe but that didn’t really help this time,’
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Taxi driver who took Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home before they were stabbed to death told the Daily Mail that he did not notice anything strange when they talked in the back of his car.
The driver said that he knew Goncalves, Mogen, and Xana Kernodle and that the young women would ofter get rides.
“It’s not lost on me that my job was to get these girls home safe but that didn’t really help this time,” he told the Mail.
“I picked them up about 1.40, 1.45am ...They had their food, and they were super excited about their mac n’ cheese as girls are after they go to the club.”
“They sat in the back, and they chatted, they were normal just like any other night. They weren’t upset about anything or talking about anyone.”
On the night of 12 November, Goncalves and Mogen spent around three hours at Corner Club at the northern edge of Main Street.
The pair walked straight down Main Street to a red brick building that used to host the now-defunct Garden Lounge; a favourite food truck, Grub Wandering Kitchen - fondly called Grub Truck by its many local fans – often parks outside on Main Street.
Goncalves and Mogen ordered, laughed and chatted with friends as they got their pasta carbonara; according to police, they got a lift home from a “private party” and returned to King Road around 1.56am.
Their bodies and those of Xana Kernodel and Ethan Chapin were found nearly nine hours later by two surviving roommates.
University of Idaho professor sues web sleuth who baselessly linked her to quadruple murders
In a lawsuit filed this week, University of Idaho History professor Rebecca Scofield argues that TikTok sleuth Ashley Guillard posted videos online falsely accusing the educator of having participated in the killings of the four slain students.
“By November 28, 2022, Guillard had been directly informed that her TikTok videos alleging that Professor Scofield was involved in the murders were false,” the lawsuit, reviewed by The Independent, read.
“Nevertheless, she continued posting her TikTok videos, aware that they were false. In one TikTok video she wrote, ‘I don’t care what y’all say . . . [J.D.] & Rebecca Scofield killed [K.G., M.M. E.C. & X.K.] . . . REBECCA WAS THE ONE TO INITIATE THE PLAN & HIRED [J.D.]’”
When reached out by The Independent, Ms Scofield’s attorney said: “The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple. What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family.”
“They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public.”
“Professor Scofield twice sent cease and desist letters to Ms Guillard, but Ms Guillard has continued to make false statements, knowing they are false. Thus, this lawsuit became necessary to protect Professor Scofield’s safety and her reputation.”