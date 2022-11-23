✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Police in Idaho have said that they have received more than 1,000 tips in the investigation.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in Moscow on 13 November.

During a press conference on Wednesday, authorities said that they are still processing evidence, including hundreds of pictures of the crime scene and 150 interviews.

Investigators said they had not been able to confirm reports that Goncalves was being stalked but encouraged the public to continue submitting tips.

More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified - spurring mounting frustration from families and the community.