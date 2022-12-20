✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

An attorney for the family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has expressed doubts about whether local police can solve the crime.

The Goncalves family have previously shared their frustration at what they described as a lack of communication between Moscow police and the families of the victims.

“We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions,” attorney Shannon Gray, who was retained by the Goncalves to act as a liaison between the family and the police department, told the Today show this week.

“I’m not sure they are capable of handling a quadruple murder ... And if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters.”

More than six weeks after the quadruple murder of Goncalves, her roommates Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.

No murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been named by police.