Idaho murders – update: Victim’s family ‘questions whether Moscow police can handle quadruple stabbings’
Follow for live updates on the Idaho college killings investigation
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
An attorney for the family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has expressed doubts about whether local police can solve the crime.
The Goncalves family have previously shared their frustration at what they described as a lack of communication between Moscow police and the families of the victims.
“We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions,” attorney Shannon Gray, who was retained by the Goncalves to act as a liaison between the family and the police department, told the Today show this week.
“I’m not sure they are capable of handling a quadruple murder ... And if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters.”
More than six weeks after the quadruple murder of Goncalves, her roommates Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
No murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been named by police.
More than 10,000 tips later, still no arrest
According to ABC, Moscow Police have received more than 10,000 tips in the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.
The department said it continues to review digital evidence.
“There is a massive amount of digital content to review with a robust team dedicated to handling digital submissions,” a Moscow Police department statement on Friday read.
“Other members of the investigation team are dedicated specifically to email tips, while another team is assigned to Tip Line calls.
Idaho victim’s family doubts police are ‘capable of handling a quadruple murder,’ says attorney
The Goncalves family previously shared their frustration at what they have described as a lack of communication between Moscow police and the families of the victims, claiming they have learned about developments in the probe through press releases as opposed to directly from the force.
“We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions,” attorney Shannon Gray, who was retained by the Goncalves to act as a liaison between the family and the police department, told the Today show this week.
Idaho victim’s family doubts police are ‘capable of handling a quadruple murder’
The Gonclaves family previously shared their frustration at what they have described as a lack of communication from police
Griving family won’t have Christmas without Kaylee Goncalves
Kaylee Goncalves’ father has said that the family won’t be able to celebrate Christmas this year – as he is about to face the first holiday season without his 21-year-old daughter.
“To be honest we’re not even really going to have a Christmas because you just can’t get yourself there to where it would make sense,” he told Fox News on Saturday.
“One of my children – the youngest one – is going to go stay with a family as they’re going to have the normal type of Christmas. She deserves that.
“But for us we can’t do that. It’s too close to our heart and how do you have a celebration like this when you’ve lost two of your favorite people in the world?”
As well as losing his 21-year-old daughter in the quadruple homicide, Mr Goncalves also lost Madison Mogen – his daughter’s best friend who the family saw as one of their own.
Grieving father says he fears for his other children
Kaylee Goncalves’ father has said that he fears for the safety of his other children as his daughter’s killer is still at large.
Steve Goncalves told Fox News on Saturday that he wants families to know information about the case so that they can be on the lookout for potential suspects, as he revealed that one of his other children will soon be attending the University of Idaho.
“I have another person going to school there and I don’t want him walking round the streets if it’s not safe,” he said.
“We know as a family what we’re looking for and if they see an individual looking a certain way I’m telling my kids to steer clear of that.
“So I want other families to know.”
Investigators have so far kept a profile of the killer under wraps though Mr Goncalves has revealed that it is a male.
Who has been ruled out as a suspect?
Each individual so far linked to the murder investigation has now been ruled out as a potential suspect.
Moscow Police have said that the two surviving housemates who were in the home at the time of the killings and the other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made are not considered suspects.
A man who was caught on camera with Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a food truck in the downtown area before they headed home and the private party who then gave the pair a ride home from the truck have also been ruled out.
Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend, with whom she shares a pet dog Murphy, is also not being considered a suspect.
In a twist on 6 November, however, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told Fox News that “cleared” suspects could be reinterviewed.
No updates on DNA found at the scene
It is not clear if the killer left their DNA at the crime scene. With officials believing the attack was targeted, it is possible that the perpetrator could have visited the home before that night.
On 30 November, Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital that investigators had received the first lab results from the crime scene,
“I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have been returned and those go directly to the investigators, so that way they can help, again, paint that picture as we keep talking about,” he said at the time.
Mr Snell refused to confirm or deny if DNA that did not belong to the four victims or the two surviving roommates had been found at the crime scene as it is hoped that the forensics could finally provide some clues to lead police to the killer.
He told The Independent that no information on whether DNA found at the scene matched anyone in CODIS had been released to the press as of Thursday.
ICYMI: Everything we know about the yet-to-be-found murder weapon
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt previously revealed that each victim was stabbed multiple times with a “large knife”, describing their wounds as “pretty extensive” and revealing that they bled out inside their student home.
“I’ve been a coroner for 16 years... we have had multiple [victim] murders in the past, but nothing, nothing like this,” she said.
Police have now revealed that they believe the murder weapon was a fixed-blade knife and confirmed that they had visited local stores to inquire about any recent purchases.
A local store owner previously said that officials had been especially interested in sales of a military-style Ka-Bar or “Rambo” knife.
No murder weapon has been found.
Police face challenge as students return home for winter break
Moscow Police Chief James Fry has admitted that the uptick in students leaving the college town for the holidays may create additional challenges to the murder investigation.
Classes at the University of Idaho are now over until after the Christmas holidays and so many students have left campus and headed back to their family homes for the winter break.
It’s a similar situation to that which unfolded in the immediate aftermath of the gruesome murders when many students packed up early to go off on the Thanksgiving break.
Moscow store manager says Idaho murder victim shared fears about potential stalker
A store manager in Moscow, Idaho has said that Kaylee Goncalves voiced fears about a potential stalker before she and three other students were killed.
The man told NewsNation that Goncalves and Madison Mogen had visited his business about three weeks before they were killed along with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside the young women’s off-campus rental home on 13 November.
He said that Goncalves and Mogen would always come together with two other girls. The last time the group was at the store, he said, he had asked them if they were travelling together in an attempt to stay safe.
“One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group like this,” the man said, adding that Mogen was who voiced the concerns while she motioned to Goncalves.
“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends.”
Moscow Police said weeks ago that they had looked extensively at reports that Goncalves had a stalker, but were unable to link that line of investigation to the murders. The criminal probe entered its second month this week with the killer still at large.
Police expand search for footage of mystery car
Investigators are widening their search for the occupant or occupants of the mystery white car which was spotted near the crime scene at the time of the murders.
In a video interview, published on the Moscow PD Facebook page on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said officials have expanded both the area and timeframe they are looking at in videos gathered as part of the case.
“We have looked at massive amounts of video footage especially in critical camera areas and looked at the 24 hours prior to and 24 hours after that and now we’re extending out even further to other cameras and other timeframes,” he said.
“We have a massive amount of people looking at this.”
In a statement, police said that investigators continue to comb through “hours and hours of digital content” submitted by businesses, homes, and the public as part of the murder investigation.