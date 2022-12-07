Idaho college murders - live: Moscow police insist case ‘not cold’ as victim’s family considers legal action
Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Moscow Police Chief James Fry has spoken out to insist that the case of the four University of Idaho students butchered in their beds has not gone “cold”, as tensions build between law enforcement and the victims’ families.
It is now more than three weeks since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in a student home in Moscow, Idaho, back on 13 November.
No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered.
Chief Fry said in interviews on Tuesday that police will now return some of the victims’ personal belongings to their family members as he vowed that “no stone will go unturned” until they catch the killer.
His comments come as Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves said the family is considering hiring a lawyer to try to force police to release information about the case as he accused officials of “messing up a million times” during the ongoing investigation.
Stepfather of University of Idaho murder victim pleads for updates three weeks on: ‘We’re angry’
Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Scott Laramie described the nightmare of losing his and his wife’s only child as “the hardest thing in the world.” Mr Laramie is the stepfather of Madison Mogen, one of four students killed in Moscow.
“It’s still hard to believe sometimes. We get up in the morning, and it’s like, ‘Nah this isn’t happening,’ then it kicks in,” Mr Laramie told Fox. “We love her and we miss her, and it’s the hardest thing in the world to try to figure out how to live without her.”
The Independent has the story:
Stepfather of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out: ‘We’re angry’
Scott Laramie described the nightmare of losing his and his wife’s only child as “the hardest thing in the world”
Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence
Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.
At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman.
She described Kernodle, 20, as the “life of the party”, adding she was “strong, intelligent, hardworking” and beautiful.
Ms Mortenson said she looked up to Chapin, 20, like an older brother, and described in glowing terms the love that the two had for each other.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the story:
Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence
Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep in their Moscow, Idaho, student house when their flatmates were stabbed to death
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it.
The surviving roommates are thought to have arrived nearly an hour before the victims and were on the first floor when the killings took place between 3am and 4am, authorities have said.
A 911 call was then made at 11.58am from the cellphone of one of the roommates.
A former tenant of the residence, which is just five minutes away driving from the University of Idaho, has now come forward saying that it was not unusual for him not to hear noises from the upper levels when he was downstairs.
“I wouldn’t have heard it from downstairs,” 43-year-old Ryan Augusta told Fox News Digital last week.
The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
Moscow Police dispelled a false rumour circulating online that the four victims had been bound and gagged during the brutal attack.
The department also ruled out a connection between the murder and two other stabbings in 1999 and 2021.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings
The victims’ last known steps
Despite more details becoming available in the two weeks since the murders took place, key pieces of what happened in the early morning hours of 13 November remain missing.
Police have revealed the victims’ last steps, yet the timeline becomes blurry as the second part of the night of the murders progresses.
On the night of 12 November, Goncalves and Mogen spent around three hours at Corner Club at the northern edge of Main Street.
The pair walked straight down Main Street to a red brick building that used to host the now-defunct Garden Lounge; a favourite food truck, Grub Wandering Kitchen - fondly called Grub Truck by its many local fans – often parks outside on Main Street.
Goncalves and Mogen ordered, laughed and chatted with friends as they got their pasta carbonara; according to police, they got a lift home from a “private party” and returned to King Road around 1.56am.
Kernodle and Chapin returned to King Road at around 1.45am. The young couple had gone to a party across the road at Sigma Chi.
The other two roommates at King Road – who have still not been named by authorities – had gotten home first, around 1am, and fallen asleep, according to police.
Mogen and Goncalves both made multiple calls to the same number around an hour after they got home.
Goncalves’ sister said the unanswered calls were placed to her ex-boyfriend, who’d dated her sister for years before they amicably split, still sharing a dog named Murphy. He has been ruled out as a suspect.
Authorities believe a killer or killers fatally stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen between 3am and 4am.
Their bodies weren’t found until nearly nine hours later, around noon on 13 November.
Police offer new details about Kaylee Goncalves’ dog found at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.
Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.
Police did not find evidence on the pet, they said.
Rachel Sharp has more:
Idaho police offer new details about Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
Investigators previously revealed that the dog was found inside the home when officers arrived on the scene of the murders on 13 November
These 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.
For the past three weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.
These 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Unsulved murders fuel online sleuths
Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The unanswered questions are fueling extensive interest in details about what happened.
The Reddit subchannels MoscowMurders and IdahoMurders have amassed more than 102,000 members who discuss the case on a daily basis.
Some posts contain information that is entirely speculative and has already been debunked by authorities, while other users have reminded that police are doing their jobs and the case is “not a 60-minute CSI crime show.”
Despite the posts being filtered as “speculation,” “information,” “questions” and “theories,” misinformation about the investigation, potential motives behind the killing and people who police have already ruled out as suspects continues to proliferate.
Moment fake reporter questions police about Idaho murders
A woman has been exposed as falsy posing as a journalist to question police about the killing of four University of Idaho students.
This footage shows the moment the “fake reporter” identified herself as being with student newspaper, The Pathfinder.
She proceeded to ask Moscow police about the murder weapon and the “possibility that the killer might be a female.”
In a Facebook statement, The Pathfinder said the woman was not affiliated with them, and they were “confused and concerned” by the incident on November 23.
Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend Madison Mogen
Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims last week.
He said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.
Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.
“They just found each other, and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said.
“Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.
“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.