Moscow Police Chief James Fry has spoken out to insist that the case of the four University of Idaho students butchered in their beds has not gone “cold”, as tensions build between law enforcement and the victims’ families.

It is now more than three weeks since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in a student home in Moscow, Idaho, back on 13 November.

No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered.

Chief Fry said in interviews on Tuesday that police will now return some of the victims’ personal belongings to their family members as he vowed that “no stone will go unturned” until they catch the killer.

His comments come as Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves said the family is considering hiring a lawyer to try to force police to release information about the case as he accused officials of “messing up a million times” during the ongoing investigation.