The family of a suspect arrested and charged Friday in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students have said they will continue to support him as the investigation continues.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.

Mr Kohberger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar issued a statement to the New York Post on behalf of the family of the Washington State University grad student.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” his family said in a statement made available through Mr LaBar to the New York Post.

“[We] will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother ...We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police said that more information about the circumstances leading up to the arrest would be released once Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho, as his arrest warrant will remain sealed until then following state law.

Mr LaBar has since revealed that Mr Kohberg intends to waive his 3 January extradition hearing in the Keystone state to expedite his return to Idaho.