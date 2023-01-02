Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger’s family speak out for first time since Pennsylvania arrest
Moscow Police name Bryan Christopher Kohberger as main suspect in Idaho murders during press conference following capture near Scranton, Pennsylvania
The family of a suspect arrested and charged Friday in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students have said they will continue to support him as the investigation continues.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
Mr Kohberger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar issued a statement to the New York Post on behalf of the family of the Washington State University grad student.
“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” his family said in a statement made available through Mr LaBar to the New York Post.
“[We] will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother ...We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”
In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police said that more information about the circumstances leading up to the arrest would be released once Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho, as his arrest warrant will remain sealed until then following state law.
Mr LaBar has since revealed that Mr Kohberg intends to waive his 3 January extradition hearing in the Keystone state to expedite his return to Idaho.
The key piece of evidence that changed the Idaho murders investigation
A white Hyundai Elantra was seized from the Pennsylvania property where Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody, according to reports.
Idaho police announced earlier this month that they were searching for the same make and model of vehicle that they believed was in the area when four students were stabbed to death.
Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested the 28-year-old suspect in the Scranton area in the early hours of Friday morning and found the Hyundai at the scene, NBC New York reported.
Investigators previously had ruled out any connection to a white Hyundai vehicle that had been found in Eugene, Oregon, as they sifted through thousands of tips about the cars.
Graeme Massie has the story.
White Hyundai Elantra found at scene of Idaho murders suspect’s arrest
Police say similar vehicle was seen in area of killings in November
Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to Idaho campus
The fatal stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho shook the college town of Moscow, a small community nestled in the rolling agricultural hills of the Palouse region that hadn’t seen a murder for five years.
The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. Then on Friday a suspect was arrested more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) away in Pennsylvania.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in the early morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County, Idaho, Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Before the arrest, safety concerns had led UI to hire security to escort students across campus.
“To describe it as a relief is pretty much spot on,” said Brian Wolf, a UI sociology professor who specializes in criminology and social control. “It’s still somber, because we lost four members of our University of Idaho family, but it’s safe to say we will probably all sleep better tonight.”
Idaho murder suspect studied criminology at university
A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes.
As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.
He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience
“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” he wrote in May in a post, since deleted, on Reddit.
“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience.”
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Idaho murder suspect carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
Questions also covered how they felt after committing a crime
Watch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested
Watch the full press briefing as Moscow police announce the arrest of a 28-year-old man for the murder of four Idaho university students.
The arrest comes almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday.
Idaho murder suspect carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
Questions also covered how they felt after committing a crime
Suspect’s family speaks out for first time since arrest
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
Mr Kohberger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar issued a statement to the New York Post on behalf of the family of the Washington State University grad student.
“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” his family said in a statement made available through Mr LaBar to the New York Post.
“[We] will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother ...We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”
Slain student’s family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder.
Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.
He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November.
Now, Goncalves’ family has told ABC News that although they don’t know the suspect, they have started seeing connections between their daughter and Mr Kohberger. They told the network they are not ready to discuss those connections but are “happy, relieved and thankful.”
VIDEO: Moscow Police announce arrest in quadruple murder investigation
Police in Idaho announced on Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder, in connection with the November deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.
In a press conference on 30 December, Moscow Police Chief James Fry made the announcement, and was also joined by Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson and director of the Idaho State Police Kedrick Wills.
Grieving families of slain University of Idaho students thank police
The grieving families of two of the four slain University of Idaho students have opened up about a breakthrough arrest in the murder investigation.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.
The Washington State University PhD student is being held for extradition in the murder of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Families of slain University of Idaho students react to murder arrest
Parents of the victims thanked law enforcement after an arrest in the quadruple murder was announced on Friday
Bryan Kohberger ‘made creepy comment’ to female servers months ago
Jordan Serulnec, who owns Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem, PA, told NBC News in a report published this weekend that Mr Kohberger was known for making inappropriate comments to female customers and staff.
The business has a system that allows staff to add notes to customers’ profiles when their IDs are scanned. After he read what his employees had written about Mr Kohberger, Mr Serulnec decided to confront the now-accused murderer.
“Staff put in there, ‘Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable,’” Mr Serulnec told NBC.
Cleaning at murder home halted after surprise arrest
Authorities had announced that a cleaning professional crew would be starting the process of removing biohazards at the crime scene.
But after the breakthrough arrest of Washington University PhD criminology student Bryan Koberger in the early morning hours of Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said “the house cleanup has been halted, and that came by a legal request from the court.”