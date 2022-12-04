✕ Close Idaho student murders: Police believe four killed in ‘targeted attack’

Three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered at their off-campus home, police are yet to identify any suspects.

On 13 November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed.

Moscow police said on Saturday that they had received over 2,645 emails, 2,770 calls, 1,084 digital media submissions and 4,000 crime scene photos.

But officials pointed out that “at this time, no suspect has been identified”.

Two surviving roommates Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke who were asleep on the first floor of the house have made public statements on the murders for the first time.

Meanwhile, police revealed for the first time that a sixth person may also have lived at the home where the students were murdered.

“Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” the department said on Thursday.

Now, 21 days into the investigation, the killer is still at large and detectives are wrapping up their work at the crime scene.