Idaho murders – live: Father says victims’ ‘means of death’ do not match as investigation frustration grows
Follow live updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Idaho student murders: Police believe four killed in ‘targeted attack’
Three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered at their off-campus home, police are yet to identify any suspects.
On 13 November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed.
Moscow police said on Saturday that they had received over 2,645 emails, 2,770 calls, 1,084 digital media submissions and 4,000 crime scene photos.
But officials pointed out that “at this time, no suspect has been identified”.
Two surviving roommates Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke who were asleep on the first floor of the house have made public statements on the murders for the first time.
Meanwhile, police revealed for the first time that a sixth person may also have lived at the home where the students were murdered.
“Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” the department said on Thursday.
Now, 21 days into the investigation, the killer is still at large and detectives are wrapping up their work at the crime scene.
Father of Kaylee Goncalves says students’ ‘means of death’ do not match
The parents of deceased student Kaylee Goncalves have told Fox News that the “means of death” of at least two of the four murdered students do not match.
Speaking on Lawrence Jones Cross Country on Saturday evening, Steven Goncalves said: “I'll cut to the chase – their means of death don't match.”
Asked if he was specifically referred to the death of his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen, he repeated: “They don’t match.”
“Their points of damage don't match,” he continued. “I'm just going to say it. It wasn't leaked to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral. … I sent my daughter to college. She came back in a box, and I can speak on that.”
Kaylee and Madson were asleep in the same bed when the attack occurred, according to Mr Goncalves.
Watch: Neighbour addresses rumours about his media appearances
Could these 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders?
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp, and Andrea Blanco have been closely following the case and find that with each piece of information released by the authorities, and each theory debunked, more questions present themselves.
These 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Victim’s family want to know if police cleared people too quickly
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves’ family has questioned if police were too quick to clear some of the people connected to the case.
In an interview with NewsNation’s Brian Entin, the family said a number of people have been ruled out.
“A few of the names that have been circulating around, I think it’s hard not to dig into this and I don’t know how much of that is we have so little information from law enforcement, and how much of it is really a sister or a father’s intuition,” said Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother.
“I just feel like there’s been a couple individuals that were cleared very fast that maybe should not have been,” said Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister.
“I don’t know what would prevent you from sharing someone’s alibi,” said Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father.
Terror grips Idaho college town: Guns, deadbolts and a mass student exodus
Sheila Flynn reports on how fear has gripped the usually quiet town, still reeling as the four murders remain unsolved.
Guns, deadbolts and mass student exodus: Terror grips Idaho town after murders
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow. There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, more than two weeks after four college students were murdered in their beds. Locals tell Sheila Flynn how fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police
Tracing the final hours of the Idaho murder victims
It could have been anyone, in any US college town, on any Saturday night. That’s how typical the murdered students’ behaviour was in Moscow, Idaho, just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death.
Here’s what we know about the movements of the victims on that fateful night.
Campus to club to crime scene: Final hours of Idaho college murder victims
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours
Handprint spotted next to evidence tape, report says
A handprint can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the house where four University of Idaho students, Fox News reported.
Photos captured by Fox News Digital show the inside of several rooms through windows of the house.
One window shows an evidence tape attached to it, along with a handprint nearby.
According to Fox News contributor and former Washington, DC, homicide detective Ted Williams the killer may have touched walls or other portions of the home, leaving behind evidence, the outlet reported.
The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
This is what police have ruled out so far:
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings
Father of Idaho murder victim was asked to fix lock at home a week before the killings
Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, said the slain student’s father Jeffrey Kernodle was at the house where the four students died one weekend before the murder to replace or fix a lock.
It’s unclear which lock he worked on.
“I believe wholeheartedly that it was those kids who were targeted. They did everything together. How could it not be a planned thing?” Ms Northington was quoted as saying to NewsNation.
Former tenant of Idaho murder house speaks out
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the residence has now come forward saying that it was not unusual for him not to hear noises from the upper levels when he was downstairs
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.