Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger formally waived his extradition rights during an appearance at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was led into court amid heavy security where he signed a document to indicate he was voluntarily allowing authorities to transfer him to Idaho, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who was in court.

A judge ordered him to be returned to Idaho within 10 days.

Mr Kohberger nodded at family members, including his mother and sister, who were sitting in the front row, Mr Entin wrote in a Twitter post.

Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher L. Paris told a press conference that he wanted to see Mr Kohberger extradited “as soon as possible”.

Mr Paris revealed that 50 officers had executed a search warrant at the home of Mr Kohberger’s parents home on 30 December.

Footage released on Tuesday by Indiana State Police showed Mr Kohberger being pulled over on 15 December.

A probable cause affidavit into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November will be released once Mr Kohberger is extradited to Idaho.