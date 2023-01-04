Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger agrees to extradition in court in front of ‘shocked’ family
Bryan Christopher Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger formally waived his extradition rights during an appearance at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was led into court amid heavy security where he signed a document to indicate he was voluntarily allowing authorities to transfer him to Idaho, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who was in court.
A judge ordered him to be returned to Idaho within 10 days.
Mr Kohberger nodded at family members, including his mother and sister, who were sitting in the front row, Mr Entin wrote in a Twitter post.
Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher L. Paris told a press conference that he wanted to see Mr Kohberger extradited “as soon as possible”.
Mr Paris revealed that 50 officers had executed a search warrant at the home of Mr Kohberger’s parents home on 30 December.
Footage released on Tuesday by Indiana State Police showed Mr Kohberger being pulled over on 15 December.
A probable cause affidavit into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November will be released once Mr Kohberger is extradited to Idaho.
These 12 questions remain unanswered
Nearly seven weeks after the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, a suspect was finally arrested.
In the 47 days since the killings, every known individual connected to the case – from two surviving roommates to a victim’s former boyfriend – had been publicly ruled out by police, leaving an echo chamber with no names to fill it.
That changed on Friday 30 December, when authorities announced that 28-year-old suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been arrested roughly 2,500 miles away in the vicinity of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder that was issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, arrest paperwork shows.
The Independent examines the key unanswered questions.
These 12 questions remain unanswered after Idaho murders arrest
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Suspect’s family ‘shocked’ and believe he is innocent of students’ slayings
The family of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger are “shocked” by his arrest and don’t believe he is capable of the horrific crime, according to a report.
Public defender Jason LaBar told NBC News they expected him to be exonerated.
“They don’t believe it to be Bryan, they can’t believe this, they’re obviously shocked,” Mr Labar told the network.
“This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding these four families have suffered loss, so they’re sympathetic towards that, and that’s why it should remain really private and they don’t want to try this case in the court of public opinion,” he added.
Bryan Kohberger stopped by police twice on 2,500-mile road trip with dad before arrest
A criminology student accused of killing four University of Idaho students was stopped by police twice as he and his father made a 2,500-mile, cross-country trip from Washington state to Pennsylvania in the vehicle that has been at the centre of the murder mystery probe, it has been revealed.
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, 28, drove from Pullman, Washington,to his home state of Pennsylvania last month to celebrate the holidays with his family.
Bodycam footage released by Indiana State Police showed Mr Kohberger being pulled over on 15 December.
On Friday, police swooped in on the family home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, and arrested him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
Moscow bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger
The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Bryan Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.
The Corner Club denied the rumour on Twitter before slamming the media and members of the public for reaching out about the theory.
“Suspect was not and has not been here. No one was removed from the bar the evening of the incident. Stop calling us,” the bar tweeted on Tuesday.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Bryan Kohberger a ‘model prisoner’
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has been a “model prisoner” during his four days incarcerated at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, sources told CNN.
Mr Kohberger, 28, had not caused any issues during his time in detention, a source told CNN, contradicting media reports that he had “exposed himself” to another inmate.
Kohberger was being monitored in his cell at all times, and had been “quiet” and “followed directions,” CNN reported.
Watch: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pennsylvania court ahead of extradition hearing
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders, arrived in court on Tuesday, 3 January, ahead of an extradition hearing.
Footage shows the 28-year-old criminology PhD student being escorted into the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania by law enforcement.
Bryan Kohberger appears in court to waive extradition in college student killings
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in their beds in a shocking knife attack has appeared in court in Pennsylvania for his extradition hearing.
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student who lived less than 10 miles from the victims, faced a judge in the Monroe County Courthouse at 3.30pm ET on Tuesday – four days after his bombshell arrest for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Mr Kohberger confirmed that he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making before voluntarily agreeing to extradition, paving the way for him to be transported back to Idaho to face murder charges.
The suspect’s parents and two sisters looked on in court as a judge ordered he be extradited to Idaho within 10 days. Mr Kohberger was said to have nodded toward them as his mother cried in the gallery.
Police body cam shows Bryan Kohberger being pulled over in Hyundai Elantra
Police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ shows Idaho murder suspect being pulled over by Indiana State Police on 15 December.
The trooper reportedly pulled over Mr Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely, TMZ reported.
Bryan Kohberger was driving, while another man, believed to be his father, was in the passenger seat.
The state trooper let Mr Kohbgerger off with a warning.
Indiana police reportedly told TMZ they were unaware of the link to the Idaho murders.
Police in Moscow had issued an appeal for information one week before the traffic stop.