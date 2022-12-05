Idaho murders – live: Father says victims’ ‘means of death’ do not match as investigation frustration grows
Three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered at their off-campus home, police are yet to identify any suspects.
On 13 November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found fatally stabbed.
Moscow police said on Saturday that they had received over 2,645 emails, 2,770 calls, 1,084 digital media submissions and 4,000 crime scene photos. But officials pointed out that “at this time, no suspect has been identified”.
Steven Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that “their means of death don’t match.”
Two surviving roommates Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke who were asleep on the first floor of the house have made public statements on the murders for the first time.
Meanwhile, police revealed that a sixth person may also have lived at the home where the students were murdered.
“Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” the department said.
Now, 21 days into the investigation, the killer is still at large and detectives are wrapping up their work at the crime scene.
Father of Idaho murder victim was previously asked to fix locks at home
Cara Denise Northington, the mother of murder victim Xana Kernodle, revealed that her daughter’s father had worked on the locks at the home prior to the killings.
In an interview with NewsNation, Ms Northington said she believed her daughter’s bedroom door had a lock and that Jeff Kernodle had visited the Moscow, Idaho, house a week before Xana’s death to fix a lock.
It is unclear whether it was the lock on the bedroom door or one of the house’s external doors.
Ms Banfield also reported that a former tenant said that his bedroom at the house had a coded lock on the door – as did every bedroom in the house.
Oliver O’Connell has more.
A killer still at-large
What we know: Backtracking from previous comments, Moscow police have confirmed that there is still a threat as the killer remains at large.
Asked at a press conference days after the killings how he could be sure there was no danger, Chief Fry said: “That’s kind of unknown... we still believe it’s a targeted attack, but the reality is, there’s still a person out there who committed horrible, horrible crimes.
“So there is a threat out there still, possibly. We don’t know it’s going to be to anybody else. But we all have to be aware of our surroundings and make sure that we’re watching out for each other.”
“They don’t have an identified suspect, and they still don’t have a motive, so until you have those two extremely vital pieces you can’t set the public’s mind at ease,” Mr Giacalone told Fox
What we don’t know: Authorities have not revealed whether they believe the perpetrator has left Moscow already.
Father says Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend
The grieving father of Kaylee Goncalves revealed that his daughter died in the same bed as her life-long best friend.
Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims, where he said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.
Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.“They just found each other, and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said.
“Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.”
Rachel Sharp reports.
Neighbour slams internet sleuths who claimed his media appearances were suspicious
A neighbour of the four Idaho murder victims has blasted internet sleuths who claimed that his media appearances were suspicious.
In a recent interview, Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student from the Idaho University, said he went to bed early the night the murders took place. However, Reddit sleuths are finding his statements suspicious.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Investigation focused on two areas of interest
What we know: Investigators are currently seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” around the city of Moscow as they hunt for the knife-wielding assailant.
Businesses and homes within the geographical areas are being asked to share all outside surveillance video taken between 3am and 6am on 13 November – whether there appears to be motion and content or not.
The areas include: West Taylor Ave (north boundary), West Palouse River Dr (south boundary), Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 S (east boundary) and Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary).
“Investigators have determined the two areas of interest within the city and have provided maps which are on our Facebook page and on our website,” Captain Lanier said on Sunday.
“And these are areas that they have canvassed for additional surveillance video and tips and have contacted several residents in the areas.”
What we don’t know: Police have not revealed why they are honing in on those particular areas of the city.
The highway and arboretum are around the route that Kernodle and Chapin are likely to have taken to get from Sigma Chi to the off-campus home.
Former resident of home explains how surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack.
Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of the four college students that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Did Kaylee Goncalves have a stalker?
What we know: Moscow Police Department said that they had found out through interviews that Goncalves had complained of a stalker.
What we don’t know: Despite “looking extensively” into concerns raised by people who knew Goncalves that she had complained about a stalker, police were unable to confirm those reports, the department has said.
“We obtained information through some of our interviews that Kaylee had made some comments about having a stalker, so that’s where that came from,” Captain Lanier said.
“So far we have not been able to corroborate that, but we are not done looking at that piece of information.”
Investigation of murder house ending... with still no sign of killer
Police in Idaho are wrapping up the investigation at the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered – despite the killer still being at large and officials appearing to be no closer to solving the crime.
Rachel Sharp reports.
The sequence of the events on the night of the murders
What we know: Despite more details becoming available in the two weeks since the murders took place, key pieces of what happened in the early morning hours of 13 November remain missing.
Police have revealed the victims’ last steps, yet the timeline becomes blurry as the second part of the night of the murders progresses.
On the night of 12 November, Goncalves and Mogen spent around three hours at Corner Club at the northern edge of Main Street.
The pair walked straight down Main Street to a red brick building that used to host the now-defunct Garden Lounge; a favourite food truck, Grub Wandering Kitchen - fondly called Grub Truck by its many local fans – often parks outside on Main Street.
Goncalves and Mogen ordered, laughed and chatted with friends as they got their pasta carbonara; according to police, they got a lift home from a “private party” and returned to King Road around 1.56am.
Kernodle and Chapin returned to King Road at around 1.45am. The young couple had gone to a party across the road at Sigma Chi.
The other two roommates at King Road – who have still not been named by authorities – had gotten home first, around 1am, and fallen asleep, according to police.
Mogen and Goncalves both made multiple calls to the same number around an hour after they got home.
Goncalves’ sister said the unanswered calls were placed to her ex-boyfriend, who’d dated her sister for years before they amicably split, still sharing a dog named Murphy. He has been ruled out as a suspect.
Authorities believe a killer or killers fatally stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen between 3am and 4am.
Their bodies weren’t found until nearly nine hours later, around noon on 13 November.
What we don’t know: Kernodle and Chapin’s movements on the night of the murders are unclear.
Police said the young couple were at the Sigma Chi party from around 8 to 9pm.
It is unclear where they were between 9pm and 1.45am; the area would have been busy at that time, surrounded by other student accommodations, as other young people headed home, too.
Aside from the calls made by Goncalves, what happened when the four returned home also remains a mystery.
It is not known if the killer had entered the house before the victims arrived home and hid before striking in their sleep or whether he entered the house after the students returned.
It’s also unclear when and how the suspect fled the home or if he has already left Moscow.
Best friends died in same bed
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has revealed that his daughter died in the same bed as her life-long best friend.
Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday evening, where he said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.
Rachel Sharp reports.
