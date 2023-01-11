Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger vigil rumours debunked as links to student victims still unknown
Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January
The four murdered University of Idaho students had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.
“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.
Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University (WSU), is charged with the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.
Rumours about the suspect have swirled for more than a week since his arrest in Pennsylvania, including baseless claims that footage showed him in attendance at a vigil for the victims.
Those claims were debunked on Monday when Inside Edition published new video confirming that the person in question was not Mr Kohberger.
Meanwhile, Mr Kohberger’s classmates at WSU have alleged that they noticed a change in his behaviour following the 13 November killings, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the case was discussed in class.
The evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to the Idaho murders
It is currently unclear if any evidence was found on Mr Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra which was seized by authorities at the time of his arrest.
Since early December, investigators had been asking for the public’s help in tracking down a white Hyundai Elantra which had been spotted at the crime scene at the time of the murders.
Investigators ultimately traced the vehicle to Mr Kohberger, with surveillance footage capturing the car driving from the direction of his home in Pullman, Washington state, to the King Road home in the early hours of 13 November – and then back again, the affidavit reveals.
The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – is yet to be found.
Other chilling details about the murders were also revealed in the affidavit, showing how cellphone records had also been used to tie Mr Kohberger to the crime.
Investigators believe that Mr Kohberger turned his cell phone off on the night of the murders in order to try to avoid detection.
However, cellphone data shows that Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack.
The affidavit for his arrest, released on Thursday, reveals that investigators had used DNA obtained from the trash at his parents’ home to match Mr Kohberger to DNA evidence left behind at the crime scene.
The killer had left a tan leather Kabar knife sheath, which featured the United States Marine Corps symbol, inside the bloodied home, lying on Mogen’s bed next to the victim’s butchered body.
Male DNA on the sheath matches that of Mr Kohberger, the affidavit states.
Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders
The suspect’s car had Pennsylvania plates when it was pulled over by police in Moscow, Idaho, in August, according to a citation from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A review of documents on CarFax by Newsweek showed that Mr Kohberger changed the registration from Pennsylvania to Washington on 18 November, five days after four students were found stabbed to death in a Moscow home.
A public information request with the Washington State Department of Licensing by The Independent confirmed the car was registered in the state on 19 November.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the story:
Why Bryan Kohberger’s search warrant will not be immediately released
After Mr Kohberger’s 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania, a search began at his apartment in Pullman, Washington, for evidence that could potentially further link him to the murders of four University of Idaho students.
The search warrant that authorised law enforcement to proceed with the search was sealed until 1 March 2023, local news station KREM reported.
Documents filed in Whitman County Superior Court state that “premature public disclosure of the details of this law enforcement investigation will create a serious and imminent threat to effective law enforcement, and could result in the premature end of this investigation which could create a threat to public safety.”
Bryan Kohberger applied to police internship months before murders
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit.
“Kohberger wrote in his essay he had interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations,” the affidavit states.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the full details:
BTK compares his crimes to Idaho murders
BTK killer Dennis Rader has said that he sees similarities between himself and Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four Idaho students.
Rader, who was convicted of murdering 10 in Wichita, Kansas, told TMZ in a jailhouse email that he can relate to Mr Kohberger’s “dark mind” and believes he may have been motivated by “Fantasy Homicide” to kill – much like himself.
“[Mr Kohberger] may have killed by Fantasy Homicide. Which I did!” he wrote.
While Rader confessed to killing his victims in order to fulfill his sexual fantasies, a motive has not yet been revealed for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Mr Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in Idaho court but is said to be planning to fight the allegations.
According to his affidavit, the suspect may have stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times prior to the murders.
BTK wrote in his email that he thinks Mr Kohberger would lie in wait for the victims and stalked them and their student home in Moscow, writing that this was ”much like I did”.
He went on to point out similarities between one of his own attacks and the quadruple murder that Mr Kohberger is now charged with.
In 1974, Rader murdered four members of the Otero family, strangling them to death in their Wichita home.
“Murder four, much like the Oteros, up close and personal stabbed,” he wrote in the email comparing the two crimes.
It previously emerged that BTK and Mr Kohberger have an eerie connection.
Mr Kohberger gained a Master’s degree in criminology in 2022 from Pennsylvania’s DeSales University, where he was taught by Dr Katherine Ramsland.
Dr Ramsland is the leading academic authority on the BTK killings and wrote the 2016 book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews and phone conversations with the serial killer to delve deep into his psyche.
Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.
Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.
The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed following his first appearance before a judge in the state.
Portions were redacted but the remaining pages revealed chilling details about the murders - among them that a surviving roommate came face to face with the killer; Kohberger’s cell phone record and police traffic stops indicate he’d been casing the home; and DNA from a knife sheath was used to forensically connect the grad student to the crimes.
Here are the biggest revelations from the documents:
Victim’s sister defends surviving roommate for delay in 911 call
The grieving sister of slain student Kaylee Goncalves has defended one of her sibling’s surviving roommates who has faced questions about a delay in alerting police to the murders.
Two roommates were also in the student home in Moscow, Idaho, when four students were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack at around 4am on 13 November. The two women were left unharmed.
At around midday, a 911 call was made to report an unconscious person in the home. Police arrived to find the bloody scene.
The affidavit for Bryan Kohberger, released last Thursday, revealed that one of the surviving roommates came face to face with the masked killer as he left the home in the aftermath of the murders.
Since then, questions have arisen around why the roommate did not call 911 for another eight hours.
Goncalves’ sister Alivea Goncalves defended the roommate in an interview with NewsNation on Sunday.
“She was probably really, really scared,” she said.
“Until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don’t know what you would do in that situation.”
Suspect Bryan Kohberger ‘threw trash in Pennsylvania’s neighbour’s bin’
A law enforcement source has revealed that quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger threw out garbage in his neighbours’ bins while he was visiting family in Pennsylvania weeks after the murders.
The source told ABC News that Mr Kohberger disposed of the unspecified trash in the middle of the night. The incident took place in the days before he was arrested at his parent’s home in Albrightsville on 30 December.
Mr Kohberger was surveilled for four days before he was taken into custody, and was ultimately linked to the crime scene thanks to the use of genealogy DNA, police officials revealed in an affidavit released on 5 January.
Idaho murders victim had no idea she was being stalked by ‘true evil’
The grieving sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that her sibling had no idea she was being stalked by “true evil” before she was brutally stabbed in an attack that sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow.
Alivea Goncalves spoke out for the first time since Idaho authorities released the arrest affidavit for suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, revealing chilling new details about the quadruple murder of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
She said that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, prior to the 13 November murders especially haunts her.
“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she told NewsNation.
Suspect ‘had no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.
Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman, Washington, around nine miles west of the victims’ home, reportedly to spend the holidays with his family in Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement raided Mr Kohberger’s family home in a surprise arrest on 30 December after weeks of mounting criticism about the lack of updates in the probe. Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and extradited to Idaho — it was later revealed in the affidavit for his arrest that police linked him to the crime scene using genealogy DNA.
“No one knew of this guy at all,” attorney Shanon Gray said. “It appears from the affidavit that he was in the area of the house on several occasions ...That’s all we know.”