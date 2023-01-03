Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives at court for extradition hearing
Bryan Christopher Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania ahead of an extradition hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student is set to waive his extradition rights, kickstarting the process of transporting him from Pennsylvania to Idaho where he faces murder charges.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin captured footage of Mr Kohberger being taken from a van into the court handcuffed and wearing red prison fatigues.
Mr Kohberger showed no reaction as reporters shouted questions at him. His extradition hearing is due to begin at 3.30pm EST.
Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves has vowed to be in court to ensure his daughter’s alleged killer is “sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go”.
Following the hearing, the suspect could be back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, according to his public defender Jason LaBar.
Once he returns to Idaho, new details will likely emerge about what led authorities to arrest him on suspicion of the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November – with the criminal complaint expected to be unsealed.
Moscow bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger
The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Bryan Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.
The Corner Club denied the rumour on Twitter before slamming the media and members of the public for reaching out about the theory.
“Suspect was not and has not been here. No one was removed from the bar the evening of the incident. Stop calling us,” the bar tweeted on Tuesday.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger
The Corner Club has dispelled a rumour about the suspect visiting the bar on the night of 12 November
These 12 questions remain unanswered
Nearly seven weeks after the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, a suspect has finally been arrested.
In the 47 days since the killings, every known individual connected to the case – from two surviving roommates to a victim’s former boyfriend – had been publicly ruled out by police, leaving an echo chamber with no names to fill it.
That changed on Friday 30 December, when authorities announced that 28-year-old suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been arrested roughly 2,500 miles away in the vicinity of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder that was issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, arrest paperwork shows.
The Independent examines the key unanswered questions.
These 12 questions remain unanswered after Idaho murders arrest
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was caught via genetic DNA testing, report claims
The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested with the help of genealogical DNA testing, according to a report.
Sources with the knowledge of the investigation told CNN that the unidentified DNA evidence was run through a public database to find a potential family member matches.
Full story below.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was caught via genetic DNA testing
First significant breakthrough in case comes after more than one month
Bryan Kohberger arrives at the Monroe County courthouse
Bryan Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, just after 11am EST this morning.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin captured video footage of Mr Kohberger being taken from a van into the court. He was handcuffed and wearing red prison fatigues.
Mr Kohberger showed no reaction as reporters shouted questions at him.
He is due to appear at 3.30pm EST.
How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.
This is a timeline of major events as far as we know them.
Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds
What time is Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing?
Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing is scheduled for 3.30pm EST at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
The suspect arrived at the courthouse just after 11am on Tuesday morning.
Mr Kohberger’s public defender Jason LaBar said his client is “eager to be exonerated” and will agree to return to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges over the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November.
His parents and sister are planning to be in court, Mr Labar told ABC News.
