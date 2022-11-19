Idaho murders - live: Victims’ families hit out at online speculation over mystery as FBI remains silent
Four friends were killed after returning home from nights out in Moscow, Idaho
The families of the University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home, have hit out at online speculation over the mysterious murders.
Jeffrey Kornodle told The Independent that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called his daughter’s brutal murder his “worst nightmare.”
Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow on Sunday.
Police were called to the home to a report of an unconscious individual and arrived to find the horror crime scene around noon. Two surviving roommates were in the home at the time of the killings and were still there when officers arrived.
Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell said that the two female students could be “the key to this whole thing”.
Victim’s father grows frustrated with speculation around murders
Jeffrey Kornodle, the father of one of four students at the University of Idaho found stabbed to death at the home they shared, has told The Independent he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder of his daughter, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle.
Mr Kornodle said that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called the tragedy his “worst nightmare.”
“How can you protect some kid? You keep them at home and don’t let him go to college? They’re not gonna stay at home like that,” Mr Kornodle told The Independent. “So, it’s really mind-boggling. It’s just completely unthinkable and it’s the worst nightmare.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Idaho murder victim’s father describes ‘worst nightmare’ as FBI remains silent
Exclusive: Jeffrey Kornodle tells The Independent that he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder
Xana Kernodle’s fought her attacker before dying
Jeffrey Kernodle said that his daughter’s injuries showed how she desperately tried to fight off the person who killed her, as well as her boyfriend and two friends in the horror attack.
“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid,” he told CBS.
He added that he couldn’t understand how the killer gained access to the home.
”Every time you go, you have to go around the house because of the number code so they either knew that or went around and maybe found the slider door open,” Mr Kernodle said. “I think midnight was the last time we heard from her, and she was fine.”
Victims suffered ‘extensive wounds’
There were no signs of sexual assault on any of the victims but they each suffered “pretty extensive” wounds, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NBC News, confirming that each victim was stabbed a different amount of times and in different places on the body.
She added that it was not possible to determine from the injuries the order in which the four victims were attacked but officials are using “other text messages and other technology” to try to build up a timeline, she said.
Xana Kernodle ‘fought her attacker back,’ father says
Based on his daughter’s defensive wounds, Kernodle’s grieving father told CBS5 he believes the “tough” 20-year-old fought her killer to the very end.
The autopsy findings were released on Thursday, ruling the deaths homicides by stabbing.
The coroner confirmed that the four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home.
Students were ‘likely sleeping’ when they were attacked by killer
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation that the four victims were all found in their beds when police responded to a 911 call at the property around midday Sunday and came across the horrific scene.
The location of the bodies and the time of the murders has led officials to believe Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, may have been asleep when the violent attack unfolded.
“It was late at night or early in the morning so it seems likely maybe they were sleeping,” she said.
The Independent has the full story:
Idaho university students were ‘likely sleeping’ when killer struck, says coroner
Coroner confirmed that the four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home
‘Large knife’ used in the murders
The four victims killed in Sunday’s horror attack were stabbed multiple times with a “large knife”, according to authorities.
The murder weapon used in the brutal slayings was not found on the scene and is yet to be recovered five days on.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said that – based on the extent of the victims’ wounds – the autopsies determined “a bigger knife” was used in the attack.
Investigators are hunting for a military-style knife thought to be the murder weapon and are now exploring the possibility that more than one killer is responsible for the killings.
Over the last few days, police officers have come knocking at a local home improvement store to inquire about potential sales of a Ka-Bar knife – as they continue to try to locate the murder weapon.
Crime was ‘personal,’ coroner says
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt called the crimes personal and noted that some of the wounds found in the victims could have been defensive.
She added that no signs of sexual assault were found in the bodies.
Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were killed in the brutal attack on Sunday.
Authorities are ‘losing critical time,’ victim’s sister says
Speaking with Newsnation host Chris Cuomo, Alivea Goncalves said that although she doesn’t blame authorities in the little town of Moscow, she believes critical time is being wasted as few details in the investigation are disclosed to the public.
Her sister, Kaylee Goncalves, was one of four University of Idaho students brutally murdered on Sunday.
“I don’t want to impede on anything. But I want more people speaking out. And if that takes the police to push that agenda, that’s fine,” Ms Goncalves said.
“But unfortunately, I feel like it’s been me and the families pushing that agenda. And that’s been really difficult,” Alivea added.
Victims were likely killed in their sleep, coroner says
The Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said on Friday that the victims were all found in bed.
Ms Mabutt told Newsnation that it was very likely they were sleeping at the time of the attack.
Autopsies were completed on the bodies of their four victims, with the results being released on Thursday.
All the victims were stabbed to death. They were stabbed in their chest and upper body.
The Independent has the full story:
Idaho university students were ‘likely sleeping’ when killer struck, says coroner
Coroner confirmed that the four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home
Sister of Idaho university victim begs students to ‘leave’ town
Kaylee Goncalves’s sister Aubrie Goncalves issued an impassioned plea on her Instagram page, warning students in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, that they are not safe while her sibling’s “sicko” killer remains at large.
“To the students of the University of Idaho that are still staying around campus, leave,” she wrote.
“Your grades are severely less important than your lives. I wish all the students of U of I safety and peace. You guys are not safe until this sicko is found.”
“If the person who did this is capable of killing four innocent people, they are capable of killing more. The last thing I want is to have another family experience what I, and my family, is experiencing now.”
The Independent’s Rachael Sharp has the story:
Idaho university victim’s sister begs students to ‘leave’ town as killer is at large
Kaylee Goncalves’s sister Aubrie Goncalves issued an impassioned plea on her Instagram page, warning students in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, that they are not safe while her sibling’s “sicko” killer remains at large
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.