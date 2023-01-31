✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Investigators working on the Idaho murders case “lost” Bryan Kohberger for several hours during the cross-country trip from his apartment at Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania, it has been revealed.

Surveillance teams were tasked with keeping eyes on the 28-year-old criminology PhD student after he became a “person of interest” in the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

But, on 13 December, when he began the journey home for the holidays with his father, FBI agents managed to lose him almost as soon as their car pulled out of the parking lot at his graduate housing.

The shocking revelation has come to light in Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, citing law enforcement sources who admitted that for “several alarming hours – or more” the man believed to have brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death had “seemingly vanished”.

Hours later, the car finally pinged miles away in Colorado and surveillance resumed.

Mr Kohberger was arrested on 30 December at his family home and is now behind bars in Moscow on murder charges.