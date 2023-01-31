Idaho murders – news: Police ‘lost’ Bryan Kohberger for hours during cross-country trip to Pennsylvania
Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer” reveals that Bryan Kohberger slipped past surveillance teams during the Idaho student murders investigation
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Investigators working on the Idaho murders case “lost” Bryan Kohberger for several hours during the cross-country trip from his apartment at Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania, it has been revealed.
Surveillance teams were tasked with keeping eyes on the 28-year-old criminology PhD student after he became a “person of interest” in the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
But, on 13 December, when he began the journey home for the holidays with his father, FBI agents managed to lose him almost as soon as their car pulled out of the parking lot at his graduate housing.
The shocking revelation has come to light in Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, citing law enforcement sources who admitted that for “several alarming hours – or more” the man believed to have brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death had “seemingly vanished”.
Hours later, the car finally pinged miles away in Colorado and surveillance resumed.
Mr Kohberger was arrested on 30 December at his family home and is now behind bars in Moscow on murder charges.
FBI agents ‘lost’ Bryan Kohberger for hours while he was under surveillance
Restaurant where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked denies Bryan Kohberger rumours
Jackie Fischer, owner of the Mad Greek — where slain students Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers — spoke out in a strongly-worded Facebook post on Friday after an anonymous former staff member claimed to People that Mr Kohberger had visited the eatery in the weeks before the killings.
Mogen, Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were all killed in a violent stabbing attack on 13 November in Moscow.
Mr Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD criminology student who lived 15 minutes from the victims’ home, has been charged with the murders.
According to the People report, Mr Kohberger visited the restaurant in Moscow twice in the weeks leading up to the murders and ordered vegan pizza.
It also alleged that an investigator with insight into the case reportedly told the magazine that authorities knew about the visits to the restaurant, had seized footage and that both staff and owners had been interviewed by law enforcement.
But within hours of the article being published, Ms Fischer slammed the claims and said they were unequivocally false.
“The news/media should really do their due diligence before running a story with completely fabricated information. This person who wants their 5 minutes of fame has now caused a whole bunch of extra work for myself and the investigators,” Ms Fischer wrote in a Facebook post.
Bryan Kohberger was interviewed by police chief for internship months before murders
Bryan Kohberger was interviewed by a local police department for an internship position months before the slayings.
New emails show a brief exchange between Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger and the then-chief of Pullman Police Department Gary Jenkins regarding Mr Kohberger’s interview process for the research assistantship for public safety position in April 2022.
In his email to Mr Jenkins, Mr Kohberger wrote that “it was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share [his] thoughts and excitement.” Mr Jenkins replied that it was “great to meet and talk with you as well.”
There are many chilling similarities between the murders of four Idaho students in November and a 1992 attack at a student home in Buffalo – none more so than the experiences of the roommates who survived.
Alanna Zabel tells The Independent’s Rachel Sharp why she feels the need to defend the surviving roommate in Idaho and how she understands the way trauma can shape reactions to such horrifying events:
Defence attorneys receive thousands of documents and photos as evidence in Idaho murders case
Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger have now received thousands of documents and photos as evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.
Court filings reveal that prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, handed over the huge trove of evidence to lawyers for the 28-year-old suspected mass killer last week, including 995 pages of documents, one audio/video file, and 1,865 photos.
The evidence – which shows what led investigators to arrest the criminology PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – came in response to the defence’s discovery request in the case.
However, the state objected to handing over some information in the case, including the identity of potential informants.
“The State objects to requests by the Defendant for anything not otherwise addressed above on the grounds that such requests are outside the scope of I.C.R. 16 and/or are not subject to disclosure under ICR 16(g) (work product and informants),” prosecutors wrote in the court filings.
These were the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s Washington state home:
Unsealed search warrants have revealed what evidence was seized from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman and his office at Washington State University (WSU) during searches in late December.
This included:
- one nitrite type black glove
- one Walmart receipt with one Dickie’s tag
- two Marshalls receipts
- dust container from a vacuum
- multiple possible hair and hair strands
- one possible animal hair strands
- two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain
- two top and bottom mattress cover with multiple stains
- items with a ‘dark red spot’
- a computer tower
- a Fire TV stick
No items were seized from his office which he shared with other PhD students.
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow.
The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus.
Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported.
A group of Tyler’s friends have since claimed that his sudden death followed “a long and cruel pledging process allowed by his fraternity,” Theta Chi, The Spokesman-Review reported.
In a Change.org petition, they demanded that the fraternity is disbanded.
Madison Mogen's father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.
Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.
Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.
Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier this month.
“He said, ‘Ben, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” he said the officer told him.
“I just broke down, and I just cried.”
The grieving father said that learning about Mr Kohberger’s arrest felt like “a huge weight that got lifted”.
Kaylee Goncalves had moved out of student home shortly before the stabbings
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.
The two young women had been inseparable since meeting in the sixth grade and Goncalves wanted to show Mogen her new Range Rover that she had saved up for and bought.
The pair also planned to go to a party together on the night of Saturday 12 November.
“These girls were best friends since sixth grade, like inseparable,” said Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves.
“That was the last time that I saw Kaylee.”