Idaho murders - updates: University official admits he’s ‘scared’ too as campus steps up security around vigil
Follow live updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Idaho student murders: Police believe four killed in ‘targeted attack’
A neighbour of the four murdered University of Idaho students has denied the “upsetting” rumours swirling about him online after Reddit sleuths cast suspicion on him in the wake of the brutal stabbings.
Student Jeremy Reagan said on Tuesday that he has “nothing to hide” but admitted that it was “upsetting being compared to a murderer” after his previous media interviews became the subject of intense online scrutiny.
His comments came as officials appeared to walk back previous claims that the killings were “targeted” with Latah County Prosecutor Prosecutor Bill Thompson now admitting that “perhaps isn’t the best word to use”.
On Wednesday, the Moscow community will hold vigils in honour of slain students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin, who were found butchered in their beds back on 13 November.
The vigils were delayed until after the Thanksgiving break as terrified students fled the town. Police call logs analysed by The Independent reveal that, in the aftermath of the murders, locals remain on edge and have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the area.
Online conspiracy theorists have taken over the Idaho murder case
Internet speculation has run rampant since four University of Idaho students were murdered this month.
Online conspiracies have distracted from the real police work at hand, according to families of the victims, and have singled out innocent bystanders a suspects.
Here’s more information on how the Internet has impacted this case, via IndependentTV.
Police appear to have hit a dead end in the Idaho investigation
The university town of Moscow, Idaho, woke up one day in mid-November with law enforcement everywhere, students scarce and answers still elusive in the frustrating – and terrifying – investigation into the vicious quadruple murder of four college kids more than a week earlier.
The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were discovered around noon on Sunday 13 November.
All four had been brutally stabbed and were found on the second and third floors of a house just two blocks from the University of Idaho campus. Chapin, a Sigma Chi fraternity member, was spending the night with his girlfriend, Kernodle; she and the other two victims lived with two more female roommates in the three-storey home on King Road.
Almost everything that happened in that residence after 1.45am that night still remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill.
Sheila Flynn has the full story.
No suspect, weapon or witnesses: The Idaho murder mystery that's stumped police
Almost everything that happened after 1.45am last Sunday inside the college home where four students were murdered still remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill. Sheila Flynn reports from on the ground in Moscow
University of Idaho official says he’s ‘scared’ as vigil for slain students approaches
Every since four University of Idaho students were killed, everyone in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, has been feeling the effects, including university officials.
University of Idaho Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told NewsNation on Wednesday that he’s felt the same fear as his students that the killer is still out there.
“I tell them I am scared too. This is a worrying time,” he said. “We also have the ability to understand that his is just an example that crime happens and it can happen anywhere.”
He added that he sympathises with fears that the murderer could come back to Moscow and observe a vigil taking place for the murdered students on Wednesday evening.
“It’s always a concern,” he said, though he noted the vigil will feature enhanced security measures like metal detectors.
Are the Idaho murders tied to other local crimes?
A month before the murders, the university’s security issued a “Vandal Alert” to students and staff warning them about an assailant armed with a knife.
University of Idaho issued 'Vandal Alert' to students and staff warning them about an assailant armed with a knife.
University of Idaho issued ‘knife threat’ warning weeks before four students stabbed to death
The warning on 12 September, described as a “Threat with Knife”, reported that a group of students had been walking through the campus when the man threatened them with a knife.
The assailant was described as a white male aged 18 to 22 years old, who was dressed in all black. No one was harmed in the incident but officials felt the need to alert students and staff to the threat.
Meanwhile, police said on Monday that reports of a skinned dog three miles from the crime scene weeks ago are not related to the murders.
Investigators have also explored the possibility that the quadruple murders might have been connected to a 2021 unsolved stabbing murder 400 miles away, but have since said there is no link between the crimes.
Idaho student murders may be linked to 2021 Oregon stabbing, police reveal
Back on 13 August 2021, a couple was attacked in their home in Salem, Oregon, by a masked assailant who broke in armed with a knife
University of Idaho announces vigil for murdered students
The University of Idaho will be mourning Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin on Wednesday in a public vigil, starting at 5pm PT.
You can watch the event live here.
Idaho police offer vague explanations about whether murders were ‘targeted’ or random
Officials are also staying silent around whether all of the four victims were intended targets or whether the killer targeted one victim, with the rest simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on 23 November in response to why officials believe the killings were targeted.
Aaron Snell, with Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital that information about the targeted murders is being handled with caution so as to not jeopardise the investigation.
“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don’t think that that’s going to be a wise choice,” he said.
Police dismiss ‘stalker’ theory in Idaho quadruple murder
Moscow Police Department said that they had found out through interviews that Goncalves had complained of a stalker.
Despite “looking extensively” into concerns raised by people who knew Goncalves that she had complained about a stalker, police were unable to confirm those reports, the department has said.
“We obtained information through some of our interviews that Kaylee had made some comments about having a stalker, so that’s where that came from,” Captain Roger Lanier said.
“So far we have not been able to corroborate that, but we are not done looking at that piece of information.”
What the 911 call can tell us about the Idaho murders
The 911 call was made at 11.58pm on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.
A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”
Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates.
“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”
Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.
When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”
It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.
It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.
Why haven’t police found a suspect in the University of Idaho murders yet?
Each individual so far linked to the murder investigation has now been ruled out as a potential suspect.
Moscow Police have said that the two surviving housemates who were in the home at the time of the killings and the other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made are not considered suspects.
A man who was caught on camera with Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a food truck in the downtown area before they headed home and the private party who then gave the pair a ride home from the truck have also been ruled out.
Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend, with whom she shares a pet dog Murphy, is also not being considered a suspect.
Two weeks on from the murders, the killer or killers remains at large with police admitting that they still don’t have any suspects on their radar and with not a single arrest yet made in the case.
Officials are exploring the possibility that there is more than one perpetrator – but have given no further update on whether the investigation is leading them to or from that theory.
The lack of substantial information from police has led to rampant speculation by experts unaffiliated with the case as well as internet sleuths – confusing the true facts about the investigation.
Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp, and Andrea Blanco have the full story.
What we know about the ‘messy’ University of Idaho crime scene
Describing the crime scene to Today, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said that there was “quite a bit of blood”.
DNA has been recovered from the home, which Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle shared with two other roommates.
Those roommates were home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the murders until hours later.
Police have taken more than 4,000 pictures of the residence after the murders. The door appeared to be unlocked with no sign of forced entry and nothing seemed to have been taken, investigators said.
The bodies were found in the victims’ beds on the second and third floors, leading authorities to believe they were asleep when killed.
Meanwhile, Goncalves’ parents said last week that they had been told by authorities that the investigation is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.” It is not clear if the killer left their DNA at the crime scene. With officials believing the attack was targeted, it is possible that the perpetrator could have visited the home before that night.
On 29 November, Latah County Prosecutor Prosecutor Bill Thompson appeared to cast doubt on the belief that all four victims were found in their beds.
In an interview with NewsNation, he refused to confirm the exact locations where the victims’ bodies were found inside the student home saying such information might only be known by the killer.
“As for as the victims who are deceased, I can’t say for sure [where they were found] and that would be one of the details that investigators would want to protect as very few people would know the exact locations of the victims in the house,” he said.
Read our full report.
