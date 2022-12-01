✕ Close Idaho student murders: Police believe four killed in ‘targeted attack’

A neighbour of the four murdered University of Idaho students has denied the “upsetting” rumours swirling about him online after Reddit sleuths cast suspicion on him in the wake of the brutal stabbings.

Student Jeremy Reagan said on Tuesday that he has “nothing to hide” but admitted that it was “upsetting being compared to a murderer” after his previous media interviews became the subject of intense online scrutiny.

His comments came as officials appeared to walk back previous claims that the killings were “targeted” with Latah County Prosecutor Prosecutor Bill Thompson now admitting that “perhaps isn’t the best word to use”.

On Wednesday, the Moscow community will hold vigils in honour of slain students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin, who were found butchered in their beds back on 13 November.

The vigils were delayed until after the Thanksgiving break as terrified students fled the town. Police call logs analysed by The Independent reveal that, in the aftermath of the murders, locals remain on edge and have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the area.