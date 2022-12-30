Idaho murders - update: Moscow police hold press conference after suspect Bryan Kohberger arrested
Moscow Police to give live video update on college murders at press conference about arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger following capture near Scranton, Pennsylvania
A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, the most important update yet in an investigation that has stretched for weeks.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday, The Associated Press reported. Following his arrest, Mr Kohberger allegedly asked investigators if anyone else had been apprehended as well.
The arrest comes almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
During a press conference on Friday, Idaho police appeared to rule out a second suspect.
“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe, but we still need to be vigilant,” Moscow police chief James Fry said on Friday.
Moscow police, aided by Idaho state troopers and the FBI, pored over surveillance video footage, physical evidence, community tips, until the discovery of a white sedan near the crime scene around the time of the murder broke open the case.
Moscow police appear to rule out second suspect
Police in Moscow, Idaho, appeared to have ruled out a second suspect in the University of Idaho murders.
“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe, but we still need to be vigilant,” Moscow police chief James Fry said during a press conference on Friday.
Here are some of the remaining questions in the Idaho case.
These 12 questions remain unanswered after Idaho murders arrest
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Police speak of ‘new beginning’ in Idaho murders investigation
Officials say that after weeks of slow progress, the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students has reached a “new beginning” with the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania on Friday.
“These tragic murders took four vibrant lives from our community. Nothing we can do can bring them back,” state police colonel Kedrick Wills said on Friday during a press conference.
However, he argued, the upcoming criminal prosecution of Mr Kohberger marked a major step forward.
“This is not an ending, but rather a new beginning,” Colonel Wills added.
Officials warn they can only release limited information on Idaho murder suspect
Idaho officials are warning they can only release so much information about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger before his likely trial.
“There is a pending case now in court,” a Latah County prosecutor said on Friday during a press conference, warning officials “have to live with the restrictions that our supreme court places on pretrial publicity.”
“We will share with you through the court process or otherwise whatever we are allowed to,” the prosecutor added.
Moscow Police press conference begins on suspect Bryan Kohberger
Moscow, Idaho, police are addressing the public about the recently arrested suspect in the University of Idaho murders.
Watch live via Independent TV.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes.
As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.
He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience
“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” he wrote in May in a post, since deleted, on Reddit.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Idaho murder suspect carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
Questions also covered how they felt after committing a crime
Bryan Kohberger DNA reportedly found at Idaho crime scene
Police reportedly were able to locate Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger because he owns a white Hyundai sedan seen near the scene of the crime, and because his DNA was found at the house where four students were killed.
Idaho police have not officially announced Kohberger’s arrest or connection to the case, but anonymous law enforcement sources told CNN about his alleged links to the crime scene.
Bryan Kohberger was arrested on ‘fugitive from justice warrant'
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday, according to state police.
The 28-year-old was facing a “fugitive from justice warrant” and was apprehended at a home by state SWAT troopers.
The Pennsylvania State Police also note that the Moscow, Idaho, Police Department, Idaho State Police, and FBI assisted in the arrest.
Extradition hearing planned for Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger, who was arrested on Friday morning as a suspect in the November murder of four University of Idaho students, will likely stay in custody in Pennsylvania until next week.
An extradition hearing is set for Tuesday at 3.30pm ET, KXLY reports.
How a white Hyundai proved to be a key clue in the Idaho murders investigation
A white Hyundai Elantra was seized from the Pennsylvania property where Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody, according to reports.
Idaho police announced earlier this month that they were searching for the same make and model of vehicle that they believed was in the area when four students were stabbed to death.
Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested the 28-year-old suspect in the Scranton area in the early hours of Friday morning and found the Hyundai at the scene, NBC New York reported.
Investigators previously had ruled out any connection to a white Hyundai vehicle that had been found in Eugene, Oregon, as they sifted through thousands of tips about the cars.
Graeme Massie has the details for The Independent.
White Hyundai Elantra spotted at scene of Idaho murders suspect’s arrest
Police say similar vehicle was in area of killings in November
Voices: Why we need to give the Idaho families space to grieve
Everybody loves an unsolved murder mystery - except one that is real life.
And plenty of people love pondering over clues, and conspiracies, and potential theories for such a mystery, but not when four young people have been murdered in their beds, and the police appear to be making no progress.
For more than six weeks, the plight of four young students - Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin - has gripped the imagination of a large chunk of America.
It is also worth pondering that if this case proceeds, through arraignments, indictments, and trials, the collective obsession with the case will only grow.
Let us hope, that all of us - the media, and the public - try to bear in mind the ongoing agonies the families will endure, and grant them the space and privacy to deal with that.
Read Andrew Buncombe’s full article for our Voices section.
Why the macabre and harrowing Idaho murders case has gripped the world
It is crucial we now give these parents space to grieve