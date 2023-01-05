Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger extradition flight lands in Moscow as police stop from August revealed
Bryan Christopher Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger arrived in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday evening, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County, Pennsylvania, jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his journey across the country.
Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
Details about what led investigators to the suspect will remain under wraps until the suspect is back in the state where the murders took place; however, a police source said that the criminal justice student was linked through DNA evidence and the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene.
Two pieces of bodycam footage have been released showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in Indiana on 15 December as they made the 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania.
It has also been revealed that Mr Kohberger was stopped by police near to the Idaho murder victims’ home in the Hyundai in August.
Photo: Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges
Bryan Kohberger is one step closer to facing the courts for his alleged role in murdering four University of Idaho students in November.
The 28-year-old grad student arrived in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday evening in a police plane.
Through a grainy news feed, Mr Kohberger, who is charged with murder, could be seen being led into waiting police vehicles by a large group of officers.
Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has arrived in Moscow, Idaho, to face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Wednesday evening, hours after being flown out of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on a state police plane.
He could be seen being led by a large group of officers into a waiting truck.
His arrival comes a day after he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported to Idaho to face four charges of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the 13 November killings.
Rachel Sharp has the full story.
Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face murder charges
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday
Judge issues gag order in Idaho murders case
A gag order has been issued banning law enforcement from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.
Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall made the unusual move on Tuesday to issue a non-dissemination order in the high-profile case that has rocked the small college town of Moscow and drawn headlines across the globe for the past two months.
The court order bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and members of both the prosecution and the defence from sharing any new information about the investigation or the suspect before a verdict is reached at trial.
Rachel Sharp has more details.
Judge issues gag order on information about Idaho murders and Bryan Kohberger
Gag order is not expected to impact the release of the probable cause affidavit – a document that will cast light on what exactly led investigators to the 28-year-old PhD student
Kohberger begins extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges
Bryan Kohberger began his journey from Pennsylvania back to Idaho early on Wednesday morning.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer into Idaho custody.
Bryan Kohberger begins mystery extradition journey to face murder charges in Idaho
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer to Idaho custody
BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away
Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.
Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping.
As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.
Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.
“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.
My father is the BTK Killer. The arrest in the Idaho murders took my breath away
Kerri Rawson had a ‘nagging’ sense as she followed every development in the Idaho murders case. After the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, she tells Bevan Hurley how her ‘stomach sank’ when she realised a link between the suspect and her father, notorious serial killer Dennis Rader
Bryan Kohberger mouths ‘I love you’ to ‘shocked’ family at Idaho murders extradition hearing
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was seen mouthing “I love you” to his shocked family members as they gathered to support him at his extradition hearing following his arrest over the murders of four University of Idaho students.
On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania where he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was shackled and handcuffed as he was led into the courtroom.
The suspect’s parents and sisters were present at the court, breaking cover for the first time since his arrest when they arrived at the courthouse minutes earlier.
Bryan Kohberger mouths ‘I love you’ to family at Idaho murders extradition hearing
Murder suspect faces extradition to Idaho to face charges
Second bodycam video emerges showing Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Police body camera footage has been released of Indiana murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s first traffic stop in Indiana as he was driving with his father back to Pennsylvania.
Mr Kohberger was pulled over at about 10.44am on 15 December by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy for following too closely to a vehicle, according to footage obtained by King5.
He and his father told the deputy they were coming from Washington State University (WSU) where they said a SWAT team had been responding to an on-campus shooting.
Josh Marcus has more.
Bodycam video shows Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Police stopped alleged Idaho murderer twice on road trip before final arrest in Pennsylvania
Kohberger was stopped by police minutes from Idaho murder victims’ home in August
Suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger was pulled over by police late at night in his Hyundai Elantra just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed four students to death three months later.
A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent, reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was stopped by police on 21 August for failing to wear his seatbelt.
Rachel Sharp has the full story.
Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police minutes from Idaho murders home in August
At the time of the August incident, Mr Kohberger was driving his white Hyundai Elantra – the same vehicle that would later be at the centre of the investigation into the murders
Bryan Kohberger mouths ‘I love you’ to ‘shocked’ family at Idaho murders extradition hearing
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was seen mouthing “I love you” to his shocked family members as they gathered to support him at his extradition hearing following his arrest over the murders of four University of Idaho students.
On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania where he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was shackled and handcuffed as he was led into the courtroom.
Read the full story:
Bryan Kohberger nods at ‘shocked’ crying parents and sisters at Idaho murders hearing
Murder suspect faces extradition to Idaho to face charges
Why murders can take a long time to solve
Prior to Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, investigators in Moscow were coming under increasing pressure to solve the murder case.
In total, almost seven weeks passed between the 13 November murders and the early morning raid on 30 December when the suspect was taken into custody.
But while it is perfectly understandable that the public wants a quick resolution in shocking murder cases, Professor David Carter, a criminologist who has studied police clearance rates, says this often doesn’t match up with the reality of police work.
The more expansive the crime and crime scene, the longer it takes to investigate.
“I understand the community need and social media need,” he tells The Independent. “We want to know what happened. We want to know who the suspect is.”
However, he says a case like the Idaho murders has numerous elements that police need to work through slowly and deliberately to get things right: a large crime scene, extensive blood at the murder site, and multiple victims. Then, there’s all the usual elements of police work: interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance footage, and cross-referencing information between different evidentiary sources.
“It’s incredibly time-consuming to do all this,” Professor Carter says.