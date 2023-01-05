✕ Close Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow to face murder charges

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger arrived in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday evening, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County, Pennsylvania, jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his journey across the country.

Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

Details about what led investigators to the suspect will remain under wraps until the suspect is back in the state where the murders took place; however, a police source said that the criminal justice student was linked through DNA evidence and the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene.

Two pieces of bodycam footage have been released showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in Indiana on 15 December as they made the 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania.

It has also been revealed that Mr Kohberger was stopped by police near to the Idaho murder victims’ home in the Hyundai in August.