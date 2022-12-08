Idaho police search for white Hyundai car in university murder probe
The 2011-2013 model vehicle was seen near the home where four students were knifed to death on 13 November
Idaho police chief breaks down in tears over student murders
Idaho police say they are searching for a white Hyundai Elantra car in their continued investigation into the murder of four university students last month.
The Moscow Police Department says that investigators want to speak with the occupants of the 2011-2013 model vehicle that was seen near the home where the students were knifed to death on 13 November.
“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.
“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”
Three weeks after the murders, police have not made any arrests in the case, identified any suspect or found the murder weapon used to kill Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.
Law enforcement officials are remaining tight-lipped about several details of the brutal killings, including who may have been the target of the attack.
Some of the victims’ families are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of information, with Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves accusing officials of “messing up a million times” during the ongoing probe.
Mr Goncalves told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he has been consulting with several attorneys about what legal avenues he could use to challenge what he feels is a lack of transparency and progress from police.
“There are things that we can request and things we can do to get to the truth faster,” he said.
Mr Goncalves’ frustration comes as Moscow Police Chief James Fry broke down in tears on Tuesday as he insisted that the case is “not going cold” and that – as a father himself – the murders of the four students “affects us”.
“This case is not going cold. We have tips coming in, we have investigators out every day interviewing people. We’re still reviewing evidence, we’re still looking at all aspects of this,” he said in an interview with Fox News.
“I said early on that no stone will go unturned, and I mean that. We are going to continue. This case is not going cold.”
