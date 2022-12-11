✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Moscow Police have been inundated with tips about a mystery vehicle which could hold the key to solving the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators announced on Wednesday that they are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.

The time of the vehicle’s sighting matches the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.

The occupant of the vehicle “may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said.

Since issuing the appeal for information, tips have poured in prompting officials to direct the tip line to an FBI call centre to keep up with demand – while border agents are also on the lookout for the vehicle.

Investigators have debunked theories that the car was spotted in police bodycam footage near the house at around 3am on 13 November. The footage was from an unrelated “alcohol” incident that is not connected to the murders, police said.