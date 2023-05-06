Jump to content

Liveupdated1683388804

Iowa City stabbing – live: Manhunt underway as three men stabbed near University of Iowa

The University of Iowa Police Department said a suspect is on the loose

Andrea Blanco
Saturday 06 May 2023 17:00
A suspect remains on the loose hours after several individuals were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of Saturday that they responded to a fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street in the early morning hours of Saturday. Campus police first issued an alert shortly after 2am when a victim was stabbed at a nearby gas station, telling students half an hour later that multiple people had been attacked.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.

The victims, three men who apparently knew each other, are recovering in the hospital.

Police said there is no threat to the public but an investigation continues.

1683387836

Is there a suspect on the loose?

Authorities at the University of Iowa said that there is no longer a threat to the public.

However, an update on Saturday morning said that several individuals fled the scene after the stabbing.

An investigation continues.

Andrea Blanco6 May 2023 16:43
1683385241

Stabbings took place during fight

Authorities first issued an alert shortly after 2am after responding to a large fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street. Students were told half an hour later to avoid the area as multiple people had been attacked and several others fled the scene.

The victims, whose ages are not immediately available but were described as young, are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.

Campus police said in a later update on Saturday that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public.

Andrea Blanco6 May 2023 16:00
1683383606

Three men stabbed

Three men were the victims of Saturday morning’s stabbing attacks near the University of Iowa campus.

They are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and are expected to make a full recovery,

Andrea Blanco6 May 2023 15:33
1683382460

What do we know about the stabbings?

Multiple stabbing victims near University of Iowa campus, suspect on the loose

The first stabbing was reported around 2am on Saturday

Andrea Blanco6 May 2023 15:14
1683381231

Multiple stabbing victims, police say

Authorities said in the early morning hours of Saturday that at least two separate incidents near the college were believed to be connected.

Campus police first issued an alert shortly after 2am when a victim was stabbed at a nearby gas station, telling students half an hour later that multiple people had been attacked.

Andrea Blanco6 May 2023 14:53

