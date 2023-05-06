Iowa City stabbing – live: Manhunt underway as three men stabbed near University of Iowa
The University of Iowa Police Department said a suspect is on the loose
A suspect remains on the loose hours after several individuals were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus.
Authorities said in the early morning hours of Saturday that they responded to a fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street in the early morning hours of Saturday. Campus police first issued an alert shortly after 2am when a victim was stabbed at a nearby gas station, telling students half an hour later that multiple people had been attacked.
“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.
The victims, three men who apparently knew each other, are recovering in the hospital.
Police said there is no threat to the public but an investigation continues.
Is there a suspect on the loose?
Authorities at the University of Iowa said that there is no longer a threat to the public.
However, an update on Saturday morning said that several individuals fled the scene after the stabbing.
An investigation continues.
Stabbings took place during fight
The victims, whose ages are not immediately available but were described as young, are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Campus police said in a later update on Saturday that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public.
Three men stabbed
Three men were the victims of Saturday morning’s stabbing attacks near the University of Iowa campus.
They are receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and are expected to make a full recovery,
What do we know about the stabbings?
The first stabbing was reported around 2am on Saturday
Authorities said in the early morning hours of Saturday that at least two separate incidents near the college were believed to be connected.
