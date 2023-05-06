(Google maps)

A suspect remains on the loose hours after several individuals were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of Saturday that they responded to a fight in the 300 Block of S Gilbert Street in the early morning hours of Saturday. Campus police first issued an alert shortly after 2am when a victim was stabbed at a nearby gas station, telling students half an hour later that multiple people had been attacked.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.

The victims, three men who apparently knew each other, are recovering in the hospital.

Police said there is no threat to the public but an investigation continues.

