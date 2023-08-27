Jacksonville shooter who killed three in racially motivated attack is named - latest
Mass shooting took place in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon
Police cordon off street after shooter barricades himself inside Florida store
Two men and a woman were killed in a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.
The gunman, a white male in his twenties, “hated Black people”, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. He was identified on Sunday as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting took place at a Dollar General store just blocks from the historically-Black Edward Waters University. The gunman was initially seen near the library on the campus but security guards tried to take him into custody and he escaped.
Shortly before the shooting took place, the gunman’s parents called law enforcement to say they had found a manifesto, reported WJXT. The gunman had reportedly called his parents ahead of the attack and told them to look at his computer.
Sheriff Waters described those writings as a “disgusting ideology of hate”. He also confirmed that the three victims were Black.
The shooter, who had entered the store with an assault rifle covered in swastikas, took his own life.
Gunman is named
The gunman who killed three people in the racially-motivated attack in Florida has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Statement from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas:
The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the situation surrounding this afternoon’s racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida that led to the tragic, senseless death of three innocent people today. We are and will continue to provide support to law enforcement and to the Jacksonville community to help keep Floridians safe.
I have spoken with Jacksonville Mayor Deegan and to national civil rights leaders. Too many Americans – in Jacksonville and across our country – have lost a loved one because of racially-motivated violence. The Department of Homeland Security is committed to working with our state and local partners to help prevent another such abhorrent, tragic event from occurring.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pressed on prevalence of raced-based attacks on right
When host Chuck Todd asked Mr Ramaswamy why he thinks race-based violent crimes are “a lot more pervasive on the right,” the entrepreneur replied, “I don’t think we should politicize this through partisan goggles.”
Watch the full exchange:
A chilling photo of the assault rifle used in the shooting was posted by police
Jacksonville Jaguar owner speaks out in wake of shooting
Shad Khan, the owner of the football team, released a statement on Sunday morning: “The heartache I share with family and friends of the victims today is deepened knowing this tragedy in New Town will be remembered as an act of hatred against Black people of our community.”
He continued, “Some things in our lives are beyond our control, but we are able to determine how we treat, respect and love each other. Hatred cannot be a choice. No one should be victim of hatred. No one should hate.”
Senator Tim Scott, who is running for president, said he was “devastated” by the shooting
The timeline
11.40am - The gunman, who has yet to be identified, left his parents’ house in Clay County, Florida and headed to Jacksonville
1.18pm - The shooter’s father received a text from his son, telling him to check his computer. His parents then found several “manifestoes” written by the gunman for his parents, law enforcement, and the media, which showcased the shooter’s “disgusting ideology of hate,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters
1.53pm - His father called the Clay County Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Waters added, explaining, “By that time, [the shooter] had begun his shooting spree inside the Dollar General.”
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the gun used in the tragic shooting
One photo, shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, showed a close-up of the gun with at least two swastikas and illegible writing in white paint or marker on one side of the weapon.
This photo also revealed the type and brand of gun, as the weapon had “Palmetto State Armory” and “PA-15” engraved. Palmetto State Armory’s website describes PA-15 rifles as “our interpretation of the legendary AR-15 rifle that you have grown to love.”
Gun control advocate speaks out
The president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, Kris Brown tweeted in the wake of the shooting:
“Really? The NRA tweeted this just hours after a gunman used his swastika-ridden AR-15 — which is the weapon of choice for America’s mass shooters — to target and kill 3 Black people at a Dollar General in Jacksonville.”
NRA posts on X promoting AR-15 hours after Jacksonville shooting where gunman used assault rifle