Liveupdated1693084661

Jacksonville shooting - latest: ‘Multiple dead’ as active shooter is barricaded inside Dollar General store

Mass shooting took place in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon

Graeme Massie
Saturday 26 August 2023 22:17
Multiple dead after mass shooting at Dolar General in Florida

Multiple people were killed as an active shooter barricaded himself inside a Dollar General store in Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed that there were “a number of fatalities” caused by the mass shooting at the store on the city’s Kings Road on Saturday.

“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” she said, according to WJXT.

And she added: “It’s a heartbreaking thing for our community. It’s awful and it has happened in this community way too many times.

State Representative Angie Nixon, who represents the District 13 neighbourhood called the incident “tragic.”

“These are things that we want to try to avoid by making sure that our communities are fully resourced, making sure we’re creating a climate of love and not tension,” Ms Nixon told WJXT.

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman said she was devastated to see yet more violence unleashed.

“I’m tired of seeing all the shootings. The people in this community are hurting,” she said.”

shooting took place near Edward Waters University

Graeme Massie26 August 2023 22:11
