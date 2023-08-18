✕ Close Arrest made in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

The widow of a Microsoft executive who was shot and killed in an ambush shooting last year has spoken out to say that she is “not surprised” by the sudden arrest of his ex-wife on suspicion of murder.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot dead after dropping off his two children at his ex-wife Shanna Gardner’s home near Jacksonville, Florida. A third child — Mr Bridegan’s with his second wife — was in the car at the time of the shooting and was uninjured.

Mario Fernandez, Ms Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, was arrested in March and was charged with orchestrating the murder by hiring Henry Tenon, a tenant residing in one of his properties, to kill Mr Bridegan. Mr Tenon has admitted to shooting the executive.

In a major break on Thursday, police annonced that Ms Gardner had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge and is accused of conspiring to have her husband killed.

Following the announcement, Gardner’s widow Kirsten Gardner revealed that she had suspicions about his ex-wife for some time. “I’m not surprised, to be honest,” she told Fox News Digital.