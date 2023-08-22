✕ Close Arrest made in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

The widow of murdered Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan has spoken out about the last time she saw him alive as his ex-wife is fighting extradition to face charges over her murder.

Kirsten Bridegan told NewsNation that she said goodbye to him and their daughter Bexley as he went off on “what’s referred to as date night where he goes on his off weeks when the twins are with their mom”.

She said they hugged and kissed and spoke later on the phone that night but that was the “last moment” they had in person together.

Bridegan, 33, was shot dead after dropping off his two children at his ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s home near Jacksonville, Florida. Bexley was in the car at the time of the shooting and was uninjured.

Mario Fernandez, Ms Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, was arrested in March and charged with orchestrating the murder by hiring Henry Tenon, a tenant of one of his properties, to kill Bridegan. Mr Tenon has confessed to shooting Bridegan.

On Thursday, police announced Ms Gardner-Fernandez had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge and is accused of conspiring to have her husband killed. She is now fighting extradition to Florida.