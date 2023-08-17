Jump to content

Liveupdated1692297632

Jared Bridegan update: Ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec charged with first degree murder

Mr Bridegan and his ex-wife had reportedly been in a heated divorce battle prior to his death

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 17 August 2023 19:40

Arrest made in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

The ex-wife of murdered Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, 33, has been indicted on a first degree murder charge and is accused of conspiring to have her husband killed.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Mr Bridegan was killed in an ambush shooting last year after dropping off his two children at his ex-wife’s home near Jacksonville, Florida. A third child — Mr Bridegan’s with his second wife — was in the car at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.

Mario Fernandez, Ms Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, was arrested in March and was charged with orchestrating the murder by hiring Henry Tenon, a tenant residing in one of his properties, to kill Mr Bridegan. Mr Tenon has admitted to shooting the executive.

Mr Bridegan was shot and killed while trying to move a tire out of the road that was blocking his vehicle on his way back from his ex-wife's home.

1692297524

Who is Mario Fernandez, the man accused of orchestrating Jared Bridegan’s murder?

Mario Fernandez, a Florida landlord, was arrested in March on suspicion of orchestrating the murder of Jared Bridegan.

Mr Fernandez is married to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife.

Police believe the landlord hired Henry Tenon, a tenant residing in one of his properties, to kill Mr Bridegan. Mr Tenon has admitted to shooting the executive.

Mr Bridegan was shot and killed while trying to move a tire out of the road that was blocking his vehicle on his way back from his ex-wife’s home.

The husband of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife has been arrested and charged in connection with his murder by the side of a Florida road.

(OCJ)

Graig Graziosi17 August 2023 19:38
1692297281

Ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan charged with first degree murder

The ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, who was fatally shot by a gunman as he drove home with his two-year-old daughter, has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was arrested in Washington state on Thursday and will be extradited back to Duval County, Florida, where she has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder and child abuse.

“We promised at the outset of this investigation we would not relent until we uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder, the whole and entire truth,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson told reporters.

Graig Graziosi17 August 2023 19:34

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in