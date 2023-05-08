Jordan Neely – latest: Protesters block NYC subway as ex-Marine identified in chokehold death
Manhattan prosecutors conducting ‘rigorous ongoing investigation’ into 30-year-old’s death on NYC subway
Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
Protesters flooded the NYC subway system to demonstrate against the killing of Jordan Neely, with at least seven people arrested after clashes with police.
Dozens of demonstrators leapt on to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at around 6.30pm on Saturday, forcing a Q train driver to slam on the brakes as he entered the station, according to a video posted to Twitter.
A former US Marine who placed Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway train has been identified as Daniel Penny.
The 24-year-old man has hired attorney Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against Alvin Bragg for the office of Manhattan district attorney in 2021. Mr Bragg received more than 80 per cent of the vote.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating Neely’s death after the city’s medical examiner determined the 30-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator died from the compression against his neck. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.
The incident has sparked protests across the city demanding justice for Neely’s killing, while federal, state and local officials have condemned rhetoric surrounding homelessness and the lack of urgency from Mayor Eric Adams.
Grand jury to decide if Marine veteran to be criminally charged in Neely’s death
A grand jury is expected to decide if Daniel Penny will be criminally charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, reported ABC News.
The jury is likely to consider if the 24-year-old ex-Marine used excess force by putting Neely in a chokehold and if Neely posed a threat to other passengers.
Neely, a locally-known Michael Jackson impersonator who friends say suffered from worsening mental health, died on 1 May when a fellow rider pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in Marine combat training.
Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn’t attacked anyone, according to a freelance journalist who filmed Neely’s final minutes.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident. No charges have been announced yet.
Kayleigh McEnany mocks protesters marching against killing of Jordan Neely
Fox News anchor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to use racist tropes to mock demonstrators who took to the street in New York City in recent days to protest the killing of Jordan Neely, a Black homeless man who was choked to death by a white former Marine.
On Friday, after showing a clip of activists chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now” and other slogans to the beat of a drum, Ms McEnany cracked a smile and said, “Well, at least they have rhythm,” eliciting laughs from her cohosts.
The Fox anchor also condemned people who have “already made up their minds” about the killing, in which 24-year-old Daniel J Penny was filmed choking Neely for an estimated 15 minutes.
Kat Abughazaleh, an analyst at watchdog group Media Matters for America, said Ms McEnany’s rhetoric “mocks Black people protesting the killing of Jordan Neely.”
Ms McEnany didn’t know what race the protesters were and didn’t actually see the video being played on air when she made her comment, the anchor said in a statement to The Independent through a network spokesperson.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Kayleigh McEnany mocks Jordan Neely protests on Fox: ‘At least they have rhythm’
Host smiled after describing protests against killing of Black homeless man
New York prosecutors investigate Jordan Neely’s death
Prosecutors could bring manslaughter charges against a subway passenger who choked a homeless man to death, according to legal experts, as New Yorkers plead for justice in the wake of the killing ofJordan Neely on a Manhattan F train.
A grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought against the man who was filmed with his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck, according to officials speaking with several New York outlets.
A law enforcement official close to the investigation told ABC News that the case is likely to go to a grand jury, which would convene to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
Detectives have reportedly interviewed several witnesses and are looking to talk to “four or five more” who were close to the scene, according to the network.
Daniel Penny, who was filmed with his arm around Neely’s neck, has retained legal representation from attorneys with the firm Raiser and Kenniff. Mr Penny has not been charged with any crime.
Alex Woodward has more details.
Prosecutors investigate Jordan Neely’s death as ex-Marine hires Bragg’s former rival
Experts say a grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought in the fatal chokehold incident
Police ask for photographs and videos of Jordan Neely death
The NYPD are appealing for information, photographs, or video of Jordan Neely’s death at the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station last Monday.
Mr Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the man who placed him in a chokehold as been identified as former US Marine Daniel Penny.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating his death.
Who was Jordan Neely?
After his mother was murdered when he was 14, Jordan Neely became an expert Michael Jackson impersonator, performing on the subway and in Times Square, his skills evident in a number of videos widely shared on social media in the wake of his death.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Jordan Neely, the man killed in a NYC subway chokehold
Jordan Neely, 30, died after being held in chokehold by member of the public on a subway train on Monday afternoon, sparking angry protests and outrage
Watch: Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
A Fox News audience member cheered as Sean Hannity referred to a US marine who placed a homeless passenger in a chokehold on the New York City subway.
Jordan Neely was pinned to the ground on Monday, 1 May, after apparently suffering a mental health episode and later died.
As the host played footage of the incident, he said: “After making violent threats... a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet.”
Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
A Fox News audience member cheered as Sean Hannity referred to a US marine who placed a homeless passenger in a chokehold on the New York City subway. Jordan Neely was pinned to the ground on Monday, 1 May, after apparently suffering a mental health episode and later died. As the host played footage of the incident, he said: “After making violent threats... a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet.” It is not clear if the audience member knew Mr Neely died. Sign up for our newsletters.
New York was not a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Noah Berlatsky writes for The Independent:
“On Monday, a Black houseless man with a history of mental illness, Jordan Neely, was shouting at passengers on the New York subway. Witnesses said he did not physically assault or harm anyone. But a so-far unnamed white 24-year-old ex-Marine decided Neely needed to be subdued. He put him in a neckhold and, as bystanders watched, he choked Neely to death.
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely. Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific killing to a lynching – the public extermination of a Black, marginalized person in the name of restoring public order.
Though Neely was not killed by the police, his death painfully shows how mainstream rhetoric of policing, order, and safety all frame marginalized people as innately unsafe. From this viewpoint, “safety” means hiding, quelling, or even outright eliminating certain marginalized populations – Black people, homeless people, mentally ill people, poor people.
Conservatives and centrists often attack progressives for not being sufficiently concerned with public safety. “Defund the police” is caricatured as a reckless abandonment of public order. It’s attacked as an unserious, utopian endeavor by people who don’t care about the safety of (supposedly) normal people.”
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely | Voices
Jordan Neely subway chokehold death
Greg Gutfeld blames Jordan Neely subway chokehold death on George Floyd
Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has blamed the death of a homeless Black man put into a chokehold by an ex-marine in a New York City subway train, on the murder of George Floyd.
“If anybody says this is like George Floyd, no, it’s because of George Floyd,” he said on The Five on Thursday.
“Because since George Floyd, we’ve had the resulting chaos, the defunding, the emasculation of the police – egged on by The Squad, by the media, by different media outlets, except CNN. That created the pathway and a void where you saw fewer police.”
Full story below.
Fox’s Greg Gutfeld blames Jordan Neely subway chokehold death on George Floyd
‘If anybody says this is like George Floyd, no, it’s because of George Floyd’
13 arrested in subway protest
Protesters flooded the NYC subway system to demonstrate against the killing of Jordan Neely, with at least seven people arrested after clashes with police.
Dozens of demonstrators leapt on to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at around 6.30pm, forcing a Q train driver to slam on the brakes as he entered the station, according to a video posted to Twitter.
Thirteen protesters were arrested on charges including resisting arrest, assault, trespass and unlawful interference of a railroad train, the NYPD said.
Who is Daniel Perry?
According to US Marine Corps records and a LinkedIn profile, Daniel Penny joined the Marines in 2017 after graduating from West Islip High School, a hamlet roughly 36 miles outside of Manhattan in Suffolk County.
Public records confirm Mr Penny’s former address at Marine Corps Base Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He served as an infantryman and a sergeant.
He left the Marines in 2021. He wrote in a service industry job site that his military experience helped him discover that he is “passionate” about “helping, communicating, and connecting to different people from all over the world.”
Photographs on a profile on the hiking website All Trails that appears to belong to Mr Penny also how his visits to trails across New England, Hawaii, Honduras, and North Carolina.
Alex Woodward has more details.
Everything we know about Daniel Penny, filmed fatally choking Jordan Neely
A subway passenger fatally choked a homeless street performer on the Manhattan F train this week