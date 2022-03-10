Disgraced Empire actor Jussie Smollett is appearing in court on Thursday for sentencing on charges of staging a fake hate crime in Chicago in 2019.

Smollett, 39, was convicted of lying to police by claiming he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in what officials say was an attempt to boost his ailing acting career.

Smollett faces a maximum of up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

Experts say his lack of an extensive criminal history and the fact the conviction was for a low-level nonviolent crime mean a sentence of probation is more likely.

Smollett’s claims of being attacked on 29 January 2019 by masked, MAGA supporters made headlines around the world.

But the story unravelled spectacularly when Smollett was charged a month later with disorderly conduct for lying to law enforcement.

In December, Smollett was convicted at trial after two brothers testified the actor paid them $3,500 to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose and then told them exactly what to shout when they carried out the fake attack.

Jussie Smollett arrives at the Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago on Thursday (REUTERS)

Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show Empire that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognise them.

Thursday’s hearing will be open to cameras, and Smollett is likely to speak, legal observers say.

As he arrived at the Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, Smollett was flanked by his mother Janet.

Before his sentencing, Smollett’s supporters including Samuel L. Jackson and Rev. Jessie Jackson wrote to the judge to ask for leniency.

Rev. Jackson said Smollett had “already suffered enough”.

“He has been excoriated and vilified in the court of public opinion. His professional reputation has been severely damaged.”

The Chicago Police Department is seeking payment of more than $130,000 from Smollett after working “around the clock” to find the attackers.

