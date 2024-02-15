Kansas City parade shooting latest: One dead and 21 people confirmed injured
Kansas City police have taken three suspects into custody
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
A Kansas City fire official said at least 22 people had sustained gunshot injuries. A regional hospital confirmed that multiple children were among the victims being treated for gunshot wounds. The ages of the children were not confirmed.
Footage captured at the event showed frightened fans scattering as police rushed toward Union Station to respond to the gunshots.
Three suspects have now reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was “angry” about the shooting, and offered her sympathies to those affected.
“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy,” she said. “Our hearts go out to you and your families.”
Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.
‘We did what we could, and we’re alive’
A security guard who was working at Union Station has described the “chaos” that ensued when gunfire set off panic in the crowd.
Stephanie Sommerkamp, 59, was acting as a non-armed observer for the Chiefs event when the shooting began outside the station in the early afternoon.
“All of a sudden, people were screaming ‘they’re shooting, they’re shooting!’ and running into Union Station. That was chaos,” Ms Sommerkamp, who is a registered nurse, told The Independent’s Io Dodds.
“There was a lot of people out there, and they just started flooding in... so I dove behind the stone wall where I was stationed. We had no idea what was going on, if shooters were coming in.
“A woman that had run inside got basically thrown to the ground – had a laceration above her left eye. I treated her, took care of the bleeding, and eventually, when they were ushering people out of the building, helped her to the door.”
After sheltering in place for a time, event staff gathered in the entrance to an outdoor plaza northwest of the station building, where a T-Rex skeleton (or possibly a replica) is on display.
But while waiting for instructions, they heard gunshots and had to hit the ground, Ms Sommerkamp said.
She and the other staff members ended up sheltering in the station until nearly 5pm – along with an older woman who had arrived on a train from one of Kansas City’s suburbs and could not leave.
During that time, Ms Sommerkamp said, she prayed for everyone to get through the incident safely. She and the other staff were mostly calm, with many having come from military or law enforcement backgrounds.
“We did what we could, and we’re alive. I’m grateful,” she told The Independent.
Kansas City players condemn ‘heinous’ shooting
Kansas City players took to social media condemning the shooting incident. The players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years when the violence took place.
Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City.”
Travis Kelce wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling offered to help the children hurt in the attack, saying on X: “Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families?
“First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”
Linebacker Drue Tranquill posted: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”
Offensive lineman Trey Smith thanked first responders, adding: “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”
Mecole Hardman Jr, who scored the match-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, and cornerback Trent McDuffie also shared their prayers with those hurt in the shooting.
Kansas City Chiefs team members safe
The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed their players, coaches and staff were all safe and accounted for.
“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in a statement.
“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.
“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.
“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.
“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”
Police working to connect surviving victims with family
Authorities are working to connect the surviving victims with their family, said, Kansas City Police Department chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference.
“At the conclusion of the Chiefs’ rally today, there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station.
“Immediately, officers responded to the area, took two people into custody and also immediately rendered life-sustaining aid to those victims.”
At a later briefing, she added: “We have confirmed there is one deceased person. Our gunshot total has went up to 22.
“Right now, we’re still working on the total number of victims. This is still an active investigation.
“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident.
“Our investigators are working with all of the surviving victims to connect them with loved ones. We are also working to identify our deceased victim so we can notify their family as soon as possible.”
DJ killed in shooting, says radio station
Radio Station KKFI said on social media that one of their presenters, DJ Lisa Lopez, was killed in the shooting.
KKFI said in a statement: “Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”
White House: Joe Biden has been briefed on the Kansas City mass shooting
The White House confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one person dead and 14 others injured.
“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” the White House said in a statement.