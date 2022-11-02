Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gunman suspected of shooting two New Jersey police officers arrested after 24 hour manhunt

Kendall Howard, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to reports

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 02 November 2022 16:13
Newark mayor's update on shooting of cops

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting of two New Jersey police officers, according to reports.

Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, evaded a large police manhunt for 24 hours before he was arrested on Thursday, police sources told NBC New York.

He has been charged with the attempted murder of two Newark police officers, who were wounded in Tuesday’s shooting, the outlet reported.

The officers had been responding to a tip about a previous shooting when a suspect began shooting at them from what police described as an “elevated position” outside an apartment building about a mile from Newark Liberty International Airport.

A bullet grazed one officer’s neck, while the other was shot in the leg during the incident. Both officers were taken to University Hospital and were in a stable condition, according to ABC7.

Recommended

The suspect fled into an apartment building and managed to escape, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told the Associated Press.

Police had placed a Newark neighbourhood under lockdown for 12 hours as they searched for Mr Howard, who authorities said was “armed and dangerous” in a statement.

Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, New Jersey, has been named as a suspect in the shooting of two police officers

(Essex County Jail)

Federal, state and local law enforcement were involved in the manhunt.

Mr Howard has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in