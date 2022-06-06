A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.

Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.

Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.

It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had been concealed on his person, firing it in the direction of and striking (Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash),” the Kentucky State Police said.

Other officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who was rushed to hospital with the sheriff’s deputy where they were both pronounced dead.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

Deputy Cash had spent 22-years working in law enforcement, eight years with the state police and had also served as assistant chief of the Murray State University Police Department.