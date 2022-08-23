✕ Close Kiely Rodni’s body found, volunteer group claims

The family of Kiely Rodni broke their silence on Monday afternoon, after a body which is ‘more than likely’ of the missing California teenager, was found inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.

Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, was requested to join the search by law enforcement. Roughly 30 minutes after the amateur diver began their search on Sunday, they found a body and car presumed to be Kiely’s in the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

“We began our search for Kiely on August 21 at 10:40am ... By 11.15am, Nick [Rinn] detected an object underwater using cutting-edge garment solar technology,” diver Doug Bishop said during a press conference on Monday.

Following the discovery, the Rodni-Nieman family in a statement said: “We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks.”

“While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.

“Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”