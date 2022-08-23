Kiely Rodni news - live: Family breaks silence after recovery of ‘more than likely’ missing teen’s body
Volunteer group claims it has found Rodni’s body but there’s no official confirmation yet
Kiely Rodni’s body found, volunteer group claims
The family of Kiely Rodni broke their silence on Monday afternoon, after a body which is ‘more than likely’ of the missing California teenager, was found inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.
Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, was requested to join the search by law enforcement. Roughly 30 minutes after the amateur diver began their search on Sunday, they found a body and car presumed to be Kiely’s in the Prosser Creek Reservoir.
“We began our search for Kiely on August 21 at 10:40am ... By 11.15am, Nick [Rinn] detected an object underwater using cutting-edge garment solar technology,” diver Doug Bishop said during a press conference on Monday.
Following the discovery, the Rodni-Nieman family in a statement said: “We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks.”
“While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.
“Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”
The family of Kiely Rodni released their first public statement following the discovery of the body, which is likely to the missing teen.
“We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks,” the Rodni-Nieman family said in a statement.
“We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today.
“While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.”
“Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”
Truckee police defend against criticism of search for Kiely
Law enforcement officials offered a plethora of reasons why they had failed to find the body in the weeks since Kiely was last seen at a party in Prosser Family Campground, which 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults attended.
The Prosser Creek Reservoir, a lake next to the campground, had previously been searched extensively by law enforcement who had spent more than 20,000 hours trying to find the missing teen.
Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown credited authorities, peace officers and volunteers for “eliminating areas we’d still be searching,” and paving a way for AWP to find the body - which has not yet been officially identified.
Andrea Blanco has the story with details about authorities’ response to criticism:
Amateur divers found body in search for Kiely Rodni after weeks-long investigation
On Sunday, a dive crew announced that it had found a body and an overturned car in Prosser Creek Reservoir in Truckee, California – appearing to bring a tragic end to a huge two-week search for the missing teen.
Adventures With Purpose (AWP), a volunteer search organisation which helps find missing people, said that the silver 2013 Honda CRV was upside down 14 feet underwater in the lake and that a body was inside.
The organisation said that the vehicle – which matches the make and model of Kiely’s – has the teen’s Californian license plate number 8YUR127 and that the remains are believed to be those of the missing 16-year-old.
Law enforcement officials are yet to make an official identification of the body.
Rachel Sharp has the story:
Authorities say they did not advise AWP against searching in lake where body was found
Captain Sam Brown with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office refuted claims from a diver with AWP that they were told that the lake had already been searched extensively, saying that law enforcement officials “shared maps, ping information and location” with the volunteer organisation.
“The Adventures with Purpose folks did a fantastic job at being able to locate the vehicle as quickly as they did, based on, again, a lot of heavy lifting that the folks behind me have done over the last couple of weeks,” Sheriff Shannon Moon said, as officials with California Highway Patrol and Nevada County stood behind her.
Police say they learned Kiely’s car was found after reading social media post
When asked by reporters how they found out that Kiely’s car had been found by Adventure with Purpose divers, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement had read an online post.
“I don’t know that we receive a first call, I think we reached out to them after we read it online,” Captain Sam Brown said.
“From the unified command ... none of us was [made] aware.”
Captain Brown said that it was possible one of the 150 investigators engaged in the search had received a call but did not pass on the information.
Body found in Prosser Creek Reservoir yet to be confirmed Kiely’’s
Authorities said at a press conference on Monday morning that officials were still unable to confirm the identity of the body found inside a vehicle in Prosser Creek Reservoir in Truckee, California, but believe that it is that of the 16-year-old.
“We believe it is our missing person,” Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said. “We have not been able to positively identify [her], but it is more than likely where we are right now.”
Rachel Sharp has more about the updates from law enforcement:
Kiely’s ex-boyfriend pays tribute
Kiely Rodni’s ex-boyfriend paid tribute to the 16-year-old after a body and car were pulled from the lake close to where she vanished two weeks ago.
Jagger Westfall, 18, posted a heartbreaking video on his Instagram on Sunday night showing the young couple joking around together.
“You were my entire world and you always will be. I will never love someone the way I loved you,” he wrote.
“I missed you even when I was holding you in my arms. I could never get enough of you. I promised I would be with you until the end and I was serious. #LLK🕊.”
Rachel Sharp has more:
Adventures with Purpose, the amateur divers who found Kiely’s car
A volunteer diving team has made a significant discovery in the search for Kiely Rodni after more than two weeks and tens of thousands of law enforcement hours spent searching for the missing teenager.
Adventures With Purpose (AWP), a group of volunteer divers dedicated to search and rescue efforts involving missing people, announced Sunday that it had found a car and body in California’s Prosser Creek Reservoir after police invited the group to help with the case.
A diver for the AWP announced on 16 August – 10 days after Truckee teenager Kiely went missing – that they would leave their base in Oregon to join the search in north California.
The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has the full story with more details about AWP’s efforts to help solve cold cases across the country.
Kiely almost didn’t attend tragic party
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Kiely’s mother, spoke to The Independent on August 11 and revealed that her daughter almost didn’t go to the campground party the night she disappeared
Ms Rodni-Nieman said that Kiely had planned to go to a car show in Reno with her on Friday night but texted her during the day to say that she was going to go to a party at the Prosser Family Campground instead.
“There was this classic car show in Reno – she’s so dynamic she loves everything from playing the violin to car shows – and so she was maybe going to see some drag races with us there,” she said.
Ms Rodni-Nieman said Kiely instead asked her to go to the party. She texted her mother she was on her way home shortly before midnight on 6 August but failed to return.
Kiely was “too intoxicated” to drive
Speaking to The Independent just days after her friend vanished, Samantha Smith, 18, recounted she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on 6 August.
Ms Smith led efforts to find her friend and appealed to teens to come forward with information about the campground party Kiely vanished from.
“At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” she said at the time.
Ms Smith said that Kiely “was in no state to drive and she wouldn’t have made it far or would have crashed.”
