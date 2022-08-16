Kiely Rodni - live: Final location of missing Truckee teen’s phone is revealed
Search to find missing teen entered 10th day
Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago.
Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this time.
Divers have searched the lake but so far turned up no sign of the missing teen.
Investigators are also combing the campground and surrounding areas and over 1,100 tips have flooded in from the public.
One tip led to a “potential burial site” over the weekend but, following an extensive search, crews only dug up a dead dog.
Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman is pleading for information from partygoers, telling The Independent: “We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together.”
A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.
Samantha Smith, 18, told The Independent last week that she believes she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely before she vanished.
“This is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said.
RECAP: Everything we know about Kiely’s disappearance
A desperate search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished from a party at a northern California campground on 6 August
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday (6 August) near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
She is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring, and was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.
Kiely’s mother reveals she almost didn’t go to camp party
Kiely’s mother has revealed that her daughter almost didn’t go to the campground party the night she disappeared as she issued a gut-wrenching plea to local teenagers to help “piece together” what happened.
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman spoke to The Independent on Thursday as the search for her missing 16-year-old daughter entered its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.
She said that Kiely had planned to go to a car show in Reno with her mother on Friday night but texted her during the day to say that she was going to go to a party at the Prosser Family Campground instead.
Ms Rodni-Nieman said she wishes Kiely had never gone to the party that night and had joined her at the car show that night. But she said thinking like that is “not helpful”.
Lead about ‘potential burial site’ proves to be false alarm
A lead about a “potential burial site” on the Prosser Family Campground proved to be a false alarm over the weekend as search teams instead uncovered the remains of a dead dog.
Search and rescue teams found the site and it was secured by the FBI and local sheriff’s offices while a day-long dig got under way.
But the lead turned out to be a dead end after the dig only turned up the dead dog.
Kiely’s family had been notified of the potential burial site.
Anonymous donor gives $25,000 to take reward money up to $75,000
An anonymous donor has contributed an additional $25,000 toward the reward money for information that helps track down Kiely Rodni, taking the total to $75,000.
Volunteers and family members updated flyers to reflect the new amount on Sunday – nine days on from when she was last seen.
Kiely’s father Daniel Rodni said he was “blown away” by the support.
“This is an amazing effort, an incredible effort. I am blown away and I want to thank everyone,” he told Fox40.
“We want to thank you, whoever you are. Thank you to everyone! Everything you are doing, we appreciate it. My family and I really thank you.”
Police find new video of Kiely Rodni wearing ‘odd future’ sweatshirt on night she vanished
Kiely Rodni was wearing a sweatshirt with the words “odd future” emblazoned across it on the night she vanished without a trace at a campground party, according to police.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Sunday that the 16-year-old was spotted in video footage on the evening of 5 August at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.
In the footage, she is wearing the white hoodie covered in the phrase “odd future” in pink letters.
It is unclear whether Kiely was wearing or in possession of the sweatshirt when she was last seen at around 12.30am the following morning.
However, this is the second sweatshirt the public has been alerted about in connection to the missing teenager after investigators previously revealed that she had borrowed a hoodie with the Lana Del Ray lyrics “you don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear” from someone at the party.
Last cellphone ping places Kiely Rodni near lake on night she vanished
The last ping from Kiely Rodni’s cellphone has placed the missing teenager at the edge of a lake at the campground where she was last seen more than one week ago.
Captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office revealed at a press conference on Sunday that the last known location from Kiely’s cellphone was at around 12.30am close to Prosser Lake – the constructed reservoir that goes around the Prosser Family Campground.
He said that it is difficult to get an “exact pinpoint” for the cellphone location data and that it is also possible that the cellphone did continue to ping after that time.
“Just because it was last pinged there, that doesn’t mean that’s where the phone stopped pinging,” he said.
“The ping for the data points was near the water. It’s hard to tell an exact pinpoint.”
Divers have been searching the lake for any signs of the missing 16-year-old but have recovered nothing to date.
Kiely’s 2013 Honda CRV has a ram sticker on its rear windscreen
A small detail revealed during Monday’s press conference is that Kiely’s vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, has a ram sticker on its rear windscreen.
“We have received confirmation of a ram sticker that is located on the back of Kiely’s vehicle, right underneath the rear wiper blade,” Ms Musallam said.
“This, we believe is very important information for the community and anybody in the area to continues to call in any tips.”
Police clarifies what sweatshirt Kiely is believed to have been wearing when she disappeared
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office clarified on Monday that Kiely is believed to have been wearing a pink and white hoodie reading “odd future,” at the time she vanished.
Another black hoodie with Lana del Rey’s lyrics “you don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear” had been loaned to her. Police said they believe it was in her possession.
“We did receive video of Kiely at the party wearing the white [and pink] shirt …To clear up any confusion, that same day Kiely was loaned the black sweatshirt,” public information officer Angela Musallam said.
Authorities said they don’t plan to release footage of Kiely wearing the sweatshirt at the party at this time.
Police continue desperate search for Kiely
As the search enters its tenth day, investigators struggle to find new leads.
During a press conference on Monday, authorities said 50 investigators are actively working on the case.
They said that lead investigators will now be focusing on specifics about the case and potential leads, as opposed to having large personnel searching nearby areas.
“After this week, we will be modifying things to a task-force style. That means our resources will continue to move forward, but in somehow of a different manner ... It doesn’t mean that the investigation will stop. It will keep moving forward,” said Placer County Sheriff Lt. Josh Barnhart.
