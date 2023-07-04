Philadelphia mass shooting – live: Five victims identified as 40-year-old Kingsessing gunman’s motive unclear
The five people killed in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia have been identified.
Philadephia police issued a statement on Tuesday naming: Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.
Two children – aged two and 13 – were also injured in the shooting but are in stable condition. Police have not released their names yet.
The shooting unfolded at around 8.30pm Monday when police said the 40-year-old suspect, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun opened fire, left his home and began shooting at victims.
Responding officers chased the suspect, who has not been officially named, and arrested him on the scene. As well as the weapons, a police scanner was found.
While the motive for the massacre remains unknown, police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference that “at this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals”.
A second person was also taken into custody with police saying they believe the individual returned fire on the shooter.
Before the end of a long Fourth of July holiday weekend, more than 75 people were injured and at least 11 people were killed in nearly a dozen mass shootings across the country, accelerating an already fast-moving rate of mass acts of gun violence in the US this year.
At least 346 mass shootings were recorded within the first six months of 2023 and through the July 4 weekend, a rate of at least one every day, and outpacing the rates of mass shootings at similar points in the calendar in previous years.
Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting at a festival in Fort Worth, Texas on 3 July. Five people were killed and two others were injured when a gunman in a bulletproof vest fired into a crowd of strangers in Philadelphia that same night.
And in Baltimore, two people were fatally shot and 28 others – half of which were children – were injured in a hail of gunfire during a block party in Baltimore on 2 July.
Seven people, including two children, were shot in a mass shooting that took place in a residential neighbourhood of Philadelphia on Monday evening.
Just hours before Fourth of July celebrations were set to take place, police responded to calls of gunfire where they found multiple gunshot victims and approximately 50 shell casings.
Of the people shot, five adults were killed and two children were injured.
Law enforcement with the Philadelphia Police Department apprehended the suspected shooter after pursuing him on foot. Police detained the man who was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and multiple magazines.
The shooting marks the 340th mass shooting to occur in the United States this year.
Press conference at 3pm EDT
A press conference to update the public about the tragic shooting in Philadelphia will occur at 3pm EDT on Tuesday.
Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner, police commissioner Danielle Outlaw and mayor Jim Kenney will be speaking.
Five victims identified, including 15-year-old
Police have identified the five victims killed in the Kingsessing mass shooting on Monday night.
They are:
- Lashyd Merritt, 20
- Dymir Stanton, 29
- Ralph Moralis, 59
- Daujan Brown, 15
- Joseph Wamah Jr, 31
President Biden issues statement on Philadelphia shooting
President Joe Biden said he is grieving for the lives lost and praying for a day when communities will be free from gun violence in a statement issued on Tuesday following several shootings.
“Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America — from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago,” Mr Biden said.
He added: “Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence.”
Mr Biden called on Republican lawmakers in Congres to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms” to prevent future mass shootings.
“It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks,” Mr Biden said.
Philly mayor says suspected gunman had a ‘stockpile’ of firearms.
Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney expressed frustration over the tragic shooting that left five dead and two injured on Monday saying the United States needs to “re-examine” how it approaches gun laws.
“Where does a person like this get an AR-15,” Mr Kenney said to reporters before the city’s Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday. “Where does a person like this get a semi-automatic handgun? Where does a person like this buy a Kevlar vest?”
“This country needs to re-examine its conscious when it comes to Congress or the state legislature and figure out how we get these guns out of these people’s hands.”
Mr Kenney went on to say that the suspected shooter, an adult male, had a “stockpile of guns in his house” in addition to the AR-15-style riffle and handgun the suspected shooter allegedly carried out the shooting with.
The Philadelphia mayor said once police determine where the suspect retrieved his firearms there should be ramifications.
“That gun dealer or that gun show should be sued until their out of business. It’s just ridiculous. Every family member of someone who died or even injured in this incident should get together with a big law firm and take these gun dealers down,” Mr Kenney added.
Motive behind shooting unclear
Law enforcement in the Philadelphia Police Department says they are unsure what the motive behind the shooting was.
“At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference.
Ms Outlaw said as of Monday evening there was no clear connection between the suspected shooter and any of the seven victims.
“Absolutely no idea why this happened,” Ms Outlaw added.
One year ago today Philadelphia faced another mass shooting
On 4 July 2022, the city of Philadelphia’s Independence Day celebration was marked by horror when a gunman opened fire injuring two police officers.
One year later and another seven people were shot, five of which are dead, after a shooter armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire in a Philadelphia neighbourhood.
Last year, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney expressed frustration over loosening gun laws that make it easier for people to obtain firearms.
“I’m concerned every single day. There’s not an event or a day where I don’t lay on my back and look at the ceiling and worry about stuff,” Mr Kenney said last year.
“I don’t enjoy Fourth of July, I don’t enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I didn’t enjoy the NFL draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time.”
Mr Kenney’s fears came true once again this Fourth of July weekend.
Shooting suspect was armed with bulletproof vest and two firearms
In a press conference on Monday evening, police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that the suspect in the Philadelphia shooting was armed with an AR-15, a handgun and was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Ms Outlaw said the suspect, who has been taken into custody, had a scanner and multiple magazines in the vest as well.
340 mass shootings to date this year
The Gun Violence Archive, an online database that tracks the number of mass shootings per month and per year has logged 340 mass shootings in the United States this year.
Including the recent Philadelphia shooting, there have been five mass shootings in July – only four days into the month.