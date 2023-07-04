✕ Close Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 injured: Police

The five people killed in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia have been identified.

Philadephia police issued a statement on Tuesday naming: Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

Two children – aged two and 13 – were also injured in the shooting but are in stable condition. Police have not released their names yet.

The shooting unfolded at around 8.30pm Monday when police said the 40-year-old suspect, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun opened fire, left his home and began shooting at victims.

Responding officers chased the suspect, who has not been officially named, and arrested him on the scene. As well as the weapons, a police scanner was found.

While the motive for the massacre remains unknown, police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference that “at this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals”.

A second person was also taken into custody with police saying they believe the individual returned fire on the shooter.