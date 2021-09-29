US Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to one charge stemming from his participation in the 6 January Capitolriot.

Keller was caught on video inside the Capitol’s Rotunda during the pro-Trump riot wearing a team jacket that had “USA” written on the back of it.

He pleaded guilty to to obstructing an official proceeding came after prosecutors in Washington DC’s US District Court agreed to dismiss six other criminal charges he was facing.

Keller, 38, will be sentenced at a later date and the charge he pleaded guilty to carries a recommended prison sentence of between 21 and 27 months.

A prior defendant to take the same plea deal, which is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, reportedly received eight months behind bars when sentenced.

Federal sentences also carry no chance of parole so he will have to serve all of it before he can be released.

As part of his plea agreement, Keller’s lawyer said his client will cooperate with investigators while he awaits sentencing.

Surveillance video showed the 6ft6 former athlete in the middle of a crowd of rioters facing off with a line of police defending the building.

Keller’s attorney, Edward MacMahon, told the court that the former Olympian was “trying to make amends for the terrible decision he made on 6 January.”

Keller swam on three US Olympic teams alongside Michael Phelps, winning gold medals in the 4x200m relay team event in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

He also took home a silver medal in the same event at the Sydney Games in 2000.

The 6 January riot took place as supporters of one-term president Donald Trump violently tried to prevent Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election being certified by lawmakers.

Just before the riot Mr Trump has urged his supporters to fight against the certification process and thousands of them descended on the Capitol Building as the House of Representatives and US Senate met to do so.

Hundreds of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol grounds and buildings, temporarily halting the proceedings.

Five police officers died in connection to the riot, four by suicide, and more than 140 were injured.

More than 500 people have been arrested for alleged crimes carried out during the violence.