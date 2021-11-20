Kyle Rittenhouse verdict - live: Protests across America as Biden ‘angry and concerned’ by decision
Follow the latest updates here
Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts in his homicide trial, after four days of tense jury deliberations. The 18-year-old became visibly emotional as the verdict was read, seeming to cry and hyperventilate before hugging one of his attorneys.
Conservative politicians around the country celebrated the decision, with GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn offering Mr Rittenhouse an internship, and telling supporters to “be armed, be dangerous, and be moral” while exercising the right to self-defense.
Others, like writer and critic Roxane Gay, said the decision “emboldens white supremacist vigilantes.”
President Joe Biden said he was angry and concerned after the verdict. However he told reporters that he stood by what the jury has concluded, adding: “The jury system works.”
The White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that they were supporting “any effort towards peaceful protests.”
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley called for any protests following the verdict to be peaceful.
“We ask that all members of the public accept the verdicts peacefully and not resort to violence,” he wrote in a statement on Friday.
Former president Donald Trump congratulated Rittenhouse on Friday, who is scheduled to speak with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.
Follow the latest updates live:
To receive our free breaking news alerts direct to your inbox click here
Legal scholars not surprised by verdict, reports say
Legal experts have highlighted the high burden on the prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial.
Rittenhouse claimed that he had acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during unrest in Wisconsin last year.
Cecelia Klingele, a University of Wisconsin law professor, told The New York Times: “It was a real uphill battle to get out from under self-defense.”
She added: “When people look at this, and they’re feeling frustrated, they’re not recognizing just how high the prosecutors’ burden is here.”
Wisconsin’s rules say that if people reasonably believe they are at risk of death or great bodily harm, they can use deadly force.
Most states say that someone who provokes violence or is acting illegally waives the right to self-defense. However Wisconsin allows people to act in self-defense if they have “exhausted every other reasonable means to escape from or otherwise avoid death or great bodily harm.”
Samuel Buell, a former federal prosecutor, said that state’s open carry law also had a part to play in the trail. “Do you look at the choice to go to a heated, confrontational area with a weapon that would be scary to a lot of people?” he said, “You can’t really say that he doesn’t have a right to do that because of the status of gun laws.”
He added: “If we’re going to have a country in which guns are pervasive and the law has little or nothing to say about where and when one may carry a gun and display a gun, then we are going to have a situation where self-defense law can’t really handle it.”
ICYMI: Unrest in Portland as other peaceful protests spring up across America
Around 200 protesters broke windows and threw objects at the police in Portland, Oregon on Friday night after Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared over the shooting of three people in Wisconsin last year.
Police declared a riot in Portland after a official building was targeted in the protests.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the riot was near the Multnomah County Justice Centre.
The police tweeted: “A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area.”
Police used loudspeakers to ask the crowd to disperse or face the use of force, including “pepper spray and impact weapons”.
The crowd had broken up and dispersed by 11pm.
Pictured: Protesters march across America after Rittenhouse verdict
About 100 demonstrators marched through Oakland, California, on Friday, November 19, to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
“Revolution nothing else”, the crowd shouted as they marched from Oakland’s city Hall to the Federal building.
Hundreds marched through Brooklyn, New York, carrying signs and chanting. They made their way from the Barclays Centre to the Brooklyn Bridge.
The group remained peaceful and there were no reports of arrests.
Mock jurors were used by defense team to test out trial scenarios, lawyer says
The lead lawyer on Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team has said that the decision to have the teenager testify at trial “wasn’t a close call”.
Rittenhouse’s testimony on the witness stand was a key part of the trial. He spoke, through sobs and gulps for air, about the moment he shot three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His emotional reaction drew criticism from some who claimed he cried on the stand to win the jury’s sympathy.
It has emerged that Rittenhouse’s defense team tested the idea of him testifying with mock juries.
They ran two mock juries before the trial, one with Rittenhouse taking the witness stand and one without.
Mark Richards, the lead defense laywer, said after the verdict: “At certain points, we wondered whether we would put him on.
“It was substantially better with him testifying - I mean, to a marked degree. And that sealed it.”
Mr Richards hit back at critics who said that Rittenhouse had played to the jury; saying that he was now in counselling for PTSD and had trouble sleeping.
“When we prepared Kyle and we worked on his testimony, there were things that we couldn’t talk about in my office, because it got too emotional and he couldn’t handle it,” he said.
Family of man shot dead: ‘There was no justice today’
The family of Anthony Huber, one of the men that was shot dead by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, said they were “heartbroken and angry” in a statement released after the court verdict.
John Huber and Karen Bloom, Anthony’s parents, said “there was no justice today” for their son and the other two men shot last year by Rittenhouse.
Joseph Rosenbaum was also killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded during the confrontation.
The family of Anthony Huber said in a statement: “Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son.
“It send the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.
“We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.”
ICYMI: Biden angry after Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of shootings
US President Joe Biden has said that he is angry and concerned after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of intentional homicide in a trial that has gripped America.
The teenager shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin.
The president told reporters that he supported the jury’s decision to find Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. He told them: “I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”
But he later released a statement saying: “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”
Read the full statement here:
While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.
I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.
Protests spring up after Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all counts
Small groups of protesters demonstrated against the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict on Friday night in Chicago, New York, Portland and a number of other cities.
Demonstrations around the country were peaceful, with the exception of Portland were some windows were broken and doors damaged.
In Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office declared a riot near the Multnomah County Justice Centre, with the facilities being damaged by protesters.
Several dozen people gathered in downtown in Chicago to protest the jury’s verdict. A number of protesters also gathered outside the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.
In Columbus, Ohio, around 100 protesters joined a march and gathered outside the statehouse, according to a video posted online by the Ohio State University student newspaper.
Wisconsin state assembly speaker Robin Vos says case is ‘proof that our justice system works’
Wisconsin’s state assembly speaker Robin Vos has said that the Rittenhouse verdict is proof that “our justice system works.”
“Today’s unanimous verdict may be shocking for some, but for many others, it is proof that our justice system works. The right to a trial by a jury of your peers is a fundamental part of the checks and balances in our country,” he tweeted.
“Let’s hope politicians and activists who disagree with the verdict don’t use this as an opportunity to sew more division and destruction in our community,” he added.
He concluded by urging “peace and unity” over “violence and destruction”.
Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running to be the Governor of Wisconsin, also wrote: “Our justice system worked today. The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a complete disgrace, praising the mob who burned our streets as ‘heroes.’”
Rittenhouse says jury reached correct verdict in Fox video clip
A video clip, aired on Friday night on the Fox news programme “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, showed Kyle Rittenhouse speaking from inside a car directly after he was found not guilty of all charges.
He is asked by the cameraman how he was feeling and replied: “The jury reached the correct verdict. Self-defense in not illegal.”
He continued: “I believe they came to the correct verdict and I’m glad that everything went well.
“It’s been a rough journey, but we made it through it. We made it through the hard part.”
His remarks come from a documentary programme filmed for the series “Tucker Carlson Original”.
Kyle Rittenhouse will appear on Carlon’s Fox News show on November 22 and the documentary shall be aired next month.
Fox news promised in a statement that “the documentary will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.”
In the video trailer for the documentary, Kyle Rittenhouse confesses that he had been having dreams about what happened “every single night”.
He added: “It’s quite scary, actually, because the dreams feel so real and they’re not the same at all.
“They’re all different. They’re the different scenarios that run through your head during the daylight of what could’ve happened... It’s bad, but almost every outcome is me getting seriously injured or hurt or dead.”
Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett says ‘the law has to be changed’
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has issued a statement regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. He said: “How can we as a society tell an individual, put yourself in a place that’s inherently dangerous, and you can kill someone?” “Without a doubt, laws have to be changed so that its clear that underage children cannot bring semi-automatic weapons into the public,” he added. “I think what happened there was horrible, it was tragic, and we as a society cannot allow this.” The mayor concluded: “We have to peacefully move forward”.