Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts in his homicide trial, after four days of tense jury deliberations. The 18-year-old became visibly emotional as the verdict was read, seeming to cry and hyperventilate before hugging one of his attorneys.

Conservative politicians around the country celebrated the decision, with GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn offering Mr Rittenhouse an internship, and telling supporters to “be armed, be dangerous, and be moral” while exercising the right to self-defense.

Others, like writer and critic Roxane Gay, said the decision “emboldens white supremacist vigilantes.”

President Joe Biden said he was angry and concerned after the verdict. However he told reporters that he stood by what the jury has concluded, adding: “The jury system works.”

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that they were supporting “any effort towards peaceful protests.”

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley called for any protests following the verdict to be peaceful.

“We ask that all members of the public accept the verdicts peacefully and not resort to violence,” he wrote in a statement on Friday.

Former president Donald Trump congratulated Rittenhouse on Friday, who is scheduled to speak with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

