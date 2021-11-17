Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Defence file for mistrial as man with rifle stopped outside court
Follow the latest updates here
The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on Wednesday morning with the 12 jurors who will decide his fate starting their second day of deliberations.
Meanwhile, concerns are mounting about the broader signals an acquittal could send, which some fear may lead to an increase in dangerous encounters.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.
Both sides delivered closing arguments on Monday, in which the prosecution condemned Mr Rittenhouse for “bringing a gun to a fistfight”.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger began his closing argument by branding Mr Rittenhouse “the only killer” on the night in question and dismissed the self-defence argument, saying: “You cannot claim self-defence against a danger you create.”
In closing for the defence, attorney Mark Richards accused Mr Binger of “lying” and told the jury: “This case is not a game. This is my client’s life.”
A defence motion to declare a mistrial with prejudice - which would mean Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again on the same charges - is still pending. Judge Bruce Schroeder has not said when he intends to rule on the motion.
The city of Kenosha is bracing for unrest in the wake of the verdict, with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers putting 500 National Guard troops on standby.
Follow the latest updates live:
WATCH: Man carrying rifle outside Kenosha court is questioned by police
As the jury launched its second day of deliberations on Wednesday, police were seen questioning a man carrying a rifle outside the court.
Asked the man if he had a “CCW” concealed carry permit, the man said no.
An officer instructed him to put the rifle away if he wanted to remain at the scene.
Incredible photo captures clashes outside courthouse
Tensions outside the Kenosha County Courthouse were captured in a captivating image by photographer Alex Kent.
The photo shows a Rittenhouse supporter and Black Lives Matter activist face to face - so close that their noses appear to be touching.
About two dozen opposing protesters camped outside the courthouse on Tuesday as the jury began deliberating on Mr Rittenhouse’s fate.
Rittenhouse’s mother issues fresh fundraising appeal
Wendy Rittenhouse issued a fresh fundraising appeal to help cover her son’s legal fees in an email from the Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund on Tuesday.
The mother of the 18-year-old white man said she was “beyond nervous” about the verdict and claimed her son had been fighting an “extremely uphill battle” to prove his innocence in his homicide trial.
She said legal fees for the month of November are expected to reach around $110,000.
“Both the prosecution and my son Kyle’s defense team have finished their closing arguments and I am beyond nervous,” she wrote in the email, obtained by CNN.
“We have been fighting an extremely uphill battle from the beginning, but with the support of thousands of our fellow Americans we have put up a big fight.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother appeals for donations to cover son’s legal fees
Wendy Rittenhouse sends an email on behalf of the Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund saying her son’s legal fees for the month of November are expected to reach $110,000
Jurors return to court for second day of deliberation
The jury returned to the Kenosha County Courthouse at 9am CT on Wednesday to begin a second day of deliberations.
The panel of 12 spent about eight and a half hours reviewing evidence on Tuesday, finishing just before 6pm.
It remains unclear when the jury will return a verdict on the five felony counts Mr Rittenhouse faces.
Rittenhouse case raises question: What makes a fair trial?
At one point, the 18-year-old murder defendant stood behind the seated, black-robed judge and peered over him to review evidence. At another, on Veterans Day, the judge led the jury and others in the courtroom in applause for veterans just as a defence witness who had served in the Army was about to testify.
And as the case neared its conclusion, the judge permitted the defendant to draw numbers from a raffle drum to determine which jurors would serve as alternates — creating the appearance, however small, that the defendant was helping to administer his own trial.
As Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has played out in the Kenosha courtroom of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, moments of apparent deference to the defendant have struck many observers as curiously different from how murder proceedings often unfold.
Schroeder, the longest-serving circuit judge in Wisconsin, said he’s been letting defendants draw jury alternates’ numbers for decades. Legal experts said that might be unconventional, but not necessarily wrong.
The Associated Press examines how the Rittenhouse trial begs the question: What makes a fair trial?
Rittenhouse case raises question: What makes a fair trial?
As Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has played out, moments of apparent deference to the defendant by the judge have struck observers as curiously different from other murder proceedings
Prosecution will not speak to press after verdict
The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office will not speak to the press after the Rittenhouse verdict is handed down, prosecutor Thomas Binger said Tuesday.
In a statement obtained by Spectrum News reporter Andrew Havranek, Mr Binger said it would not be “appropriate” to participate in interviews or hold a press conference about the verdict given ethical guidelines set by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
WATCH: Trump supporter shoves Black man outside Kenosha court
A Donald Trump supporter was filmed shoving a Black man amid heated protests outside the Wisconsin court where a jury is deciding Mr Rittenhouse’s fate.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday as the jury was sent out to deliberate on five felony charges against Mr Rittenhouse.
As the day wore on, supporters of the defendant and Black Lives Matter (BLM) broke out into opposing chants while one man from the former group used a bull horn to heckle the latter.
The man, who was wearing a hat with a cartoon of Mr Trump as the “Punisher”, got into a physical confrontation with a BLM supporter.
Video recorded by journalist Sergio Olmos shows the man yelling: “Get your a** back. Get your Black a** back.”
The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports:
Trump fan shoves BLM protester outside Rittenhouse trial court
Heated protests erupted outside the Kenosha County court as the Rittenhouse jury began deliberations on Tuesday
How off-the-bench is controversial Rittenhouse trial Judge Schroeder? As a prosecutor, I have some thoughts
The case of Kyle Rittenhouse will go to the jury this week, where 12 citizens will decide whether he intentionally shot three men, killing two of them, or if he acted in self-defense against lawless rioters whom he reasonably believed threatened his life.
Most people (and it seems most of the news media) made up their minds about Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence long before the trial began. Like so many issues today, what is happening in a Wisconsin courtroom is a substitute for many conversations — or confrontations — that overwhelm us on a daily basis.
But the case of the State of Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse, like most criminal cases, will not be decided on the issues debated on Fox News and MSNBC, or opined on by millions on Twitter.
Writes Adam Kaufmann:
How bad is controversial Rittenhouse trial Judge Schroeder? A prosecutor’s thoughts
People who have appeared in Schroeder’s courtroom before have spoken of certain rules he always has
St Louis couple that aimed guns at BLM activists appear outside Kenosha courthouse to support Kyle Rittenhouse
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to waiving their guns as a group of Black Lives Matter activists approached their home, appeared at Kenosha County Courthouse in support of Kyle Rittenhouse.
While closing arguments took place in the trial, the Missouri US Senate candidate and his wife were heckled by protesters outside the court as they defended Mr Rittenhouse as an example of cancel culture.
“I feel bad for anybody who gets destroyed in the press for doing no more than protecting themselves and their fellow citizens. There is a cancel culture in this country that destroys the ability to tell the truth, to be honestly portrayed in the press,” Mr McCloskey told reporters.
Justin Vallejo has more:
Psaki sighs when asked why Biden suggested Kyle Rittenhouse was a ‘white supremacist’
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother accused President Joe Biden of ‘defaming’ her son after he posted a video online during his campaign trail including a clip of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 and
Who is Wendy Rittenhouse?
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse is a certified nursing assistant and a single mother to three children.
Her children are: Faith, 21, Kyle, 18, and McKenzie, 17.
While rumors have circulated that Ms Rittenhouse drove her son to the protests, Rittenhouse reportedly drove himself to Kenosha.
The New Yorker later revealed that when he got home, his mother allegedly gave her son two options, he could either turn himself in or leave.