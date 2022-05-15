Multiple people have reportedly been shot at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter on Sunday.

The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Orange County fire officials said they had emergency medical crews on the scene, and had transfered multiple people to the hospital.

The exact number of those injured, and the circumstances that led to the shooting, remain undisclosed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.