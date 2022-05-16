A gunman who opened fire in a Southern California church on Sunday was “hogtied” with an extension cord by parishioners after he killed one person and injured five more, according to police.

He was still tied up when police arrived.

“Had people not intervened , it could’ve been much worse,” Orange County undersheriff Jeff Hallock said at a press conference on Sunday. “There were 30 to 40 people in the church.”

Four of those injured are in critical condition at area hospitals.

Emergency dispatchers received calls of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods at 1.26pm PT on 15 May, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office .

The city, home to many retirees, is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Police arrived and arrested a suspect who had been armed with two hand guns.

They described him at a news conference as an Asian man in his 60s, who lacked an apparent connection to the church.

He arrived in the building as those inside, many of whom are Taiwanese, were hosting a banquet, police added.

The church hosts services for the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

Officials have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, or discovered evidence that the violence was hate-based, as was Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

In addition to local police, the LA offices of the FBI and ATF are assisting with the investigation.

An ATF agent said on Sunday the agency had put an “emergency” trace on the weapons used in the shooting, which were “commercially made” and contained legible serial numbers.

Police are also looking through the large church compound for evidence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.