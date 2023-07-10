Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times in federal prison, according to sources.

Sources told The Associated Press that the convicted sex abuser was assaulted by another inmate overnight on Sunday while he is behind bars at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.

One of the sources said that he was stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The extent of his injuries is unclear but he is now said to be in stable condition.

Nassar is serving hundreds of years behind bars in the Florida penitentiary after he was convicted of both state and federal charges for sexually assaulting girls and young women who were part of the USA gymnastics team.

As the team doctor, the sexual predator abused his position of trust and preyed on dozens of young gymnasts for several decades.

He was finally arrested in December 2016 on child porn charges – more than a year after his first victim came forward with the allegations.