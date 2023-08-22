✕ Close California shop owner Lauri Carleton killed over Pride flag

Police have named a man who shot dead a 66-year-old California store owner following an argument over a Pride flag.

Travis Ikeguchi, 27, killed Laura Ann Carleton outside of her Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen after making “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the incident around 5pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired. The mother of nine children was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Ikeguchi was later shot dead during a confrontation with police.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose works include Bridesmaids and The Heat, posted a tribute saying that Carleton, who he called his “wonderful friend,” had been killed by a young man.

The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ described her as a “remarkable figure”, whose "unwavering support" for the community and “dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many”.