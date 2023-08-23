Woman pleads guilty to fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway singing coach

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who fatally shoved an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk last year avoided a long prison sentence by pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Lauren Pazienza, 28, cried in court on Wednesday as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier Gustern on March 10, 2022. The beloved singing coach died five days later.

“Today’s plea holds Pazienza accountable for her deadly actions,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

However, Ms Gustern’s relatives told The Associated Press they were disappointed with Pazienza’s plea deal.

The plea deal and agreed-upon prison sentence is a fraction of the maximum 25 years she would’ve faced if convicted at trial.

Barbara Maier Gustern was a beloved singing coach in New York who died five days after being shoved to the sidewalk (Barbara Maier Gustern via Facebook)

On the evening of 10 March, Ms Gustern was standing on the corner of West 28th Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan, not far from her apartment building. She was waiting for a cab to take her to Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater, The New York Times has reported, where a student of hers was performing.

At about 9.30pm, someone approached Ms Gustern from behind and shoved her violently to the ground. Ms Gustern hit her head on the pavement, leaving a bleeding gash.

“I’ve never been hit so hard in my life,” she told a friend as she waited for police and medics to arrive.

Before she lost consciousness, Ms Gustern managed to describe her attacker to police, and told them the woman shouted a derogatory word before pushing her.

She was then taken to a hospital, where she was treated for what her grandson called “traumatic damage to the left side of her brain”. Her condition deteriorated, and she died on 15 March.