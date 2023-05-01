Lori Vallow trial – live: Jury hears how Chad Daybell’s wife was shot at by masked man days before murder
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow in Eastern Idaho is not being broadcast on TV. Follow along here for live updates in the case
Graphic details released pertaining to JJ Vallow’s and Tylee Ryan’s deaths
Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
On Friday, jurors heard more details about Tammy’s sudden death – which was first ruled “natural causes” before her body was exhumed.
Disturbing 911 calls were played in court revealing how Tammy was shot at by a masked man just 10 days before her murder. On 9 October 2019, the mother-of-five had returned from the grocery store and was unloading items from her car when the man shot at her.
Jurors also heard testimony from Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam and the 911 call Mr Daybell made to report his wife’s sudden death.
In May 2022 they received three DNA profiles from Tylee, Lori, and Melanie Gibb as well as a strand of hair attached to a piece of adhesive.
Having processed the hair it was established it belonged to Lori.
"The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided for Lori Vallow Daybell," Ms Coleman says.
"The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion."
Ms Coleman gives the court a brief explanation of DNA and DNA testing.
“The biological material that makes each person unique and it’s found in almost every cell of your body. You get half of the DNA from your mom and half from your dad. 99% of DNA is the same among individuals but 1% is unique among individuals and that’s the DNA we are looking at.”
She explains what a DNA profile is and what a partial profile is, as well as the controls in place when testing DNA.
New witness: Keeley Coleman, DNA Analyst
Judge Steven Boyce is back on the bench and the jurors have been brought into court.
Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood calls the next witness, Keeley Coleman. She is a senior DNA analyst at Bode Technology in Virginia.
Chad Daybell claimed Lori Vallow didn’t have children as search for Tylee and JJ got underway
Chad Daybell claimed his new wife Lori Vallow didn’t have any children as authorities launched a massive search for her son and daughter that ended with the discovery of their bodies nine months later.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call
Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.
The 911 call, from 19 October 2019, was played to jurors at Ms Vallow’s trial in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow’s devastating call with sister played in court
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”
An Idaho court heard Summer Shiflet sobbing uncontrollably in audio of a video call she made with her sister as she sat behind bars on 24 June 2020.
In the call, Ms Shiflet told her sister that Tylee and JJ’s bodies had been found in Ms Vallow’s backyard, with Tylee’s being discovered in a pet cemetery.
Graeme Massie reports.
Why aren’t Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell being tried together
Graig Graziosi explains.
JJ had date rape drug in his system as shocking cause of death revealed
Lori Vallow’s seven-year-old son JJ Vallow had the date rape drug GHB in his system when he was smothered to death with plastic bags around his head, according to harrowing testimony from a pathologist.
Read more:
Lori Vallo trial hears how killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body
Lori Vallow’s daughter’s killer tried to chop up her body before burying her burned bones and organs on Chad Daybell’s property, according to disturbing courtroom testimony.
FBI Agent Douglas Halepaska, a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division, testified at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial on Thursday morning about the injuries found on 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains.
Rachel Sharp reports.
