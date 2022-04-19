‘Cult mum’ Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty to murder

Lori Vallow Daybell has pled not guilty to the murder of her two children and the former wife of her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Ms Vallow Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on multiple first-degree murder charges. She remained silent as her plea was entered on her behalf by defence attorneys.

Mr Daybell has pled not guilty to similar charges, with the pair scheduled to face trial in a 10-week hearing, which is set to begin on 19 October.

When asked by District Judge Steven Boyce if she remembered signing her advisement rights, Ms Daybell replied softly, “Yes, I do,” according to NBC affiliate KTVB.

The couple is charged with the murder of Ms Vallow’s two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, after their remains were found in a shallow grave on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho in June 2020 – nine months after they were last seen alive.

Under Idaho law, prosecutors have 60 days following the entry of a plea to decide whether they will seek the death penalty in a case.

Prosecutors have already indicated in court documents that the death penalty would be sought for Mr Daybell “in the event of the defendant’s conviction for any of the three counts of first-degree murder”.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated.