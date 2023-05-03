✕ Close Lori Vallow trial: Jurors heard portions of podcast featuring so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

In a bombshell moment on Wednesday, one of Ms Vallow’s former friends claimed she had threatened to kill her, cut her up, and bury her around the same time. Audrey Barattiero stood by her testimony despite accusations from the defence team she had made up the story as it had not come up in grand jury proceedings.

On Tuesday, jurors were played a recording of a doomsday podcast featuring Ms Vallow and her friends. In it, Ms Vallow describes herself as a “warrior” who has fought “Satan”.