Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
In a bombshell moment on Wednesday, one of Ms Vallow’s former friends claimed she had threatened to kill her, cut her up, and bury her around the same time. Audrey Barattiero stood by her testimony despite accusations from the defence team she had made up the story as it had not come up in grand jury proceedings.
On Tuesday, jurors were played a recording of a doomsday podcast featuring Ms Vallow and her friends. In it, Ms Vallow describes herself as a “warrior” who has fought “Satan”.
Lori Vallow threatened to kill her friend, “cut her up” and then bury her remains “in a place nobody would ever find” one month after her two children disappeared, according to bombshell testimony at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial.
Ms Vallow’s friend Audrey Barattiero took the stand at Ms Vallow’s trial in Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday, revealing disturbing details about the alleged threat her former friend once made to her life.
Ms Barattiero testified that – one day in October 2019 – she had asked Ms Vallow is there was anything weird going on.
Her account of the response took many in court by surprise.
Det Kaaiakamanu says Chad Daybell was the beneficiary of all of Tammy's life insurance policies.
All of the policies paid out and now Chad faces two counts of insurance fraud in Fremont County.
Judge Boyce calls the lunch break and the trial will resume at 12.50pm MT.
Det Kaaiakamanu got two GeoFence warrants (which creates bubbles around a location to see who moved in those bubbles by their devices during a certain time).
The addresses were the Salem LDS church and Chad and Tammy’s house. He requested these for 18-19 October 2019, when Tammy was murdered, with a 150m radius from those locations.
Through Google identifiers, they found two devices that overlapped. They belonged to Alex Cox. There were two other numbers that didn’t have anything to do with the investigation but were spoken with — one was a Daybell neighbour.
The device for Alex was showing at the Salem church from 10.07pm to 10.45pm on 18 October 2019.
He got another data point later at 11.53pm when the device was picked up on WiFi some seven minutes away from the Salem church.
Chad was not pinged in either location. He said he was at home but his phone didn't show on the GeoFence.
Det Kaaiakamanu now testifies about the email sent from Charles Valloe to Tammy Daybell in which he said he was aware that their spouses were having an affair. He asked to meet with Tammy to discuss it.
It was never determined whether Tammy read the email. An email from Charles to Chad was sent on the same day in which Charles told Chad he needed to stop talking to Lori and he needed to tell Tammy what was going on.
The photos show two large rifles with scopes attached. One of them is a 6.5 Grendel.
Det Kaaiakamanu says: “When Tammy dAybell fire called in the attempted shooting, she described the rifle as a paintball gun. After looking at all the firearms, this one stuck out because it has a larger scope on it which could be mistaken for a hopper, which Tammy described. A hopper is on a paintball gun.”
Defence attorney John Thomas objects to photos of the guns being entered into evidence and wants the real guns in court.
Judge Boyce says he will take the objection under advisement but will allow the photos in at this point.
If the defence wants the guns brought in, they can do it during their portion of Lori's defence. Thomas says he plans to do that.
More searches include how to work an AR-15 rifle in cold weather. It was 26 degrees on the day that Tammy was shot at.
There were further searches about shooting through car doors and windshields as well as the body thickness of a Dodge Dakota — the car that Tammy drove.
Alex then visited the Sportsman Club gun range on 7,8,12,13, and 15 October.
Det Kaaiakamanu says firearms found in Lori's garage were seized for evidence. They have been kept at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and are now being held as evidence in Boise.
After another overruled objection, a Powerpoint is entered into evidence as a demonstrative exhibit.
It is a search history from Alex Cox’s account: “homerjmaximus”.
Det Kaaiakamanu says some of the searches stood out to him. On 1 October 2019, Alex searched for directions to Mesa, Arizona from Gallup, New Mexico.
That same night he searched for a specific address on Phelps Street in Gilbert, Arizona. This was where Brandon Boudreaux was living.
On 2 October he searched for directions on how to get to the same address at 7.17am. That was the last time the address is searched.
On 8 October, Alex searched for: “6.5 grendel drop from 100 yards to 200 yards” and “6.5 grendel drop from 100 yards to 300 yards”
Det Kaaiakamanu says he believes Alex was trying to figure out where to stand to have an accurate shot at Tammy Daybell.
On 9 October, he searched for several different AR-15 uppers, muzzle energy of 6.5 grendel and Frog Togg sizing for pants.
Judge Boyce overrules the objection and allows the email in.
Blake asks Det Kaaiakamanu to read from the email.
“Now on the same day, I was coming home from clogging. It was at about 9:15 and I baked into the driveway. I was getting some items out of the back seats. We had made freezer meals at enrichment meals. I looked up thinking it was dad or Garth to help me carry stuff in. Nope. It was a guy with a ski mask on with a rifle pointed at me.”
Tammy says she asked the man what he was doing before realizing it was a paintball gun. The gun kept firing but nothing was coming out. Tammy said she kept asking what the guy was doing. She said she thought about hitting him with her clogging shoes. Instead, she yelled ‘Chad’ and the guy ran away. Tammy then wrote that she ran into the house to get Chad and Garth.
She wrote that Chad and Garth went outside to look for the shooter but couldn't find him. They called the police and Tammy says they believed the shooter was a “bipolar teenager” from down the street.
As part of the investigation, Det Kaaiakamanu says he reviewed a message Tammy Daybell sent to her son Mark Daybell.
Blake asks to admit a copy into evidence.
There is an objection from John Thomas and Judge Boyce says he will review the exhibit.