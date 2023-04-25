Lori Vallow trial – live: Cult mom’s chilling internet searches for kids’ life insurance policies revealed
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Lori Vallow: 7 witnesses called to testify on 13th day of trial
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is under way in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019.
In June 2020, the remains of the two children were found buried on the Daybell property.
Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
The case has captured attention due to its ties to bizarre cult beliefs and a string of mystery deaths and murders.
In court on Monday, Ms Vallow’s chilling internet searches were shown to the jury – revealing that the “cult mom” searched for life insurance policies for her children in July 2019, two months before they were killed.
That same month, she allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow. She is facing charges in Arizona for his death in a separate case to the Idaho trial.
All the bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Rachel Sharp reports on the bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly led to the murders that have come to light at trial.
In addition, beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom...
Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly led to the murders are coming to light at trial. But, beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, Rachel Sharp reports
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far
Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far — as compiled by Rachel Sharp:
Cult beliefs and charred remains: Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Lori Vallow is at the centre of a bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial
Who are the key players in the Lori Vallow trial?
In a courtroom in Idaho, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and her lover’s wife.
The 49-year-old mother-of-three is charged with the murders of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16; and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7; both of whom vanished without a trace in September 2019.
Almost one year later – in June 2020 – their bodies were found buried on the grounds of her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Ms Vallow is also charged with the first-degree murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in October 2019.
One month after her death, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell married on a beach in Hawaii.
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
Who are the key players in Lori Vallow’s trial?
Who’s who in the trial of cult mom Lori Vallow
Vallow’s chilling response to question about missing daughter
A former friend of Lori Vallow has revealed the “cult mom’s” chilling response after being confronted about her missing teen daughter.
Read more...
Lori Vallow’s chilling response to question about missing Tylee revealed
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”
Who is Lori Vallow?
Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant contestant, and a cult follower. But is she also a killer? Rachel Sharp reports
Lori Vallow: Who is the ‘cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders?
Lori Vallow is a mother-of-three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant and a cult follower. But is she also a killer? Rachel Sharp reports
Lori Vallow confronted by best friend in secret recording
A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.
Lori Vallow confronted by best friend about JJ lies in secret recording
Prosecutors played a phone conversation between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and her former best friend Melanie Gibb in court on Thursday
Everything we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial
How did Charles Vallow die?
ICYMI: Vallow trial hears emotional prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
Read more...
Lori Vallow trial hears gut-wrenching prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan
Eldest son of ‘death cult mom’ demands she tell him Jesus really told her to kill his siblings
Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about children’s murders
Lori Vallow’s estranged cousin has revealed one of her most haunting fears about the murders for which the so-called “cult mom” is currently on trial.
Megan Eyden, whose father is Ms Vallow’s uncle, spoke out about the bombshell case in an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield aired Friday night.
Megan Sheets reports.
Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about children’s murders
Cousin Megan Eyden says family was ‘ripped’ by death of Vallow’s fourth husband Charles
Court adjourns for the day
Court has adjourned for the day.
The trial resumes at 830am MT tomorrow.