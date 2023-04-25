✕ Close Lori Vallow: 7 witnesses called to testify on 13th day of trial

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is under way in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019.

In June 2020, the remains of the two children were found buried on the Daybell property.

Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

The case has captured attention due to its ties to bizarre cult beliefs and a string of mystery deaths and murders.

In court on Monday, Ms Vallow’s chilling internet searches were shown to the jury – revealing that the “cult mom” searched for life insurance policies for her children in July 2019, two months before they were killed.

That same month, she allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow. She is facing charges in Arizona for his death in a separate case to the Idaho trial.