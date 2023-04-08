✕ Close Lori Vallow's murdered daughter talks to police in newly unearthed video

The final jury that will hear testimony in the trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been selected at the Ada County Court in Idaho.

The jury selection process proved challenging throughout the week as prosecutors and the defence struggled to find jurors who were not familiar with the case which sent shockwaves across America.

After five days, the initial pool of 1,800 jurors was narrowed down to 18 on Friday — 12 who will deliberate and six alternates.

It comes after Ms Vallow lost her bid to block her slain son’s grandparents from the trial.

The judge ruled on Thursday that Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandmother Kay Woodcock can hear the entirety of the testimony, while his grandfather Larry Woodcock can be present after his own turn on the stand.

Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her seven-year-old son JJ and 16-year-old daughter, who were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were discovered buried at her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy.

Opening arguments are set to begin on Monday.