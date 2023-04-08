Lori Vallow Daybell trial — news: Jury selected as opening arguments loom in ‘cult mom’ case
Jury selection proved challenging as prosecutors and the defence struggled to find jurors who were not familiar with the case
The final jury that will hear testimony in the trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been selected at the Ada County Court in Idaho.
The jury selection process proved challenging throughout the week as prosecutors and the defence struggled to find jurors who were not familiar with the case which sent shockwaves across America.
After five days, the initial pool of 1,800 jurors was narrowed down to 18 on Friday — 12 who will deliberate and six alternates.
It comes after Ms Vallow lost her bid to block her slain son’s grandparents from the trial.
The judge ruled on Thursday that Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandmother Kay Woodcock can hear the entirety of the testimony, while his grandfather Larry Woodcock can be present after his own turn on the stand.
Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her seven-year-old son JJ and 16-year-old daughter, who were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were discovered buried at her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
Opening arguments are set to begin on Monday.
In February 2020 – five months after the children were last seen alive – Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii on charges of child abandonment and desertion.
She was also charged with resisting officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court and was held on $5m bond before being extradited back to Idaho.
Following her arrest, Chad Daybell was confronted by an ABC News journalist who asked if the children were safe. He refused to answer.
Jury selection to resume today
Dozens of jurors have thus far been excused for either prior knowledge of the high-profile case or expressing concern about balancing personal and work responsibilities with the trial, which could last up to eight weeks.
What happened to Tylee and JJ?
JJ and Tylee were last seen in September 2019, weeks after the family moved to Rexburg, Idaho, following Ms Vallow’s husband Charles Vallow’s fatal shooting by her brother during a supposed domestic argument — for which she also faces conspiracy to murder charges in Arizona.
Ms Vallow is believed to have moved to be closer to Mr Daybell, an alleged cult leader she married in November of that year.
While the children were never reported missing by their mother, police began investigating their whereabouts in late November 2019 after a family member raised concerns.
JJ and Tylee were ultimately found buried on Mr Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, in June 2020. They are believed to have been killed in the days after they went missing.
ICYMI: The charges against Lori and Chad Vallow
Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell were charged with the murders of Tylee and JJ in May 2021 – almost one year after their bodies had been discovered.
They are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of JJ and Tylee and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy.
Mr Daybell is also charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy.
The couple are also charged with related financial crimes with Ms Vallow facing grand theft and insurance fraud counts for applying for Social Security benefits for Tylee and JJ after they died.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Cox to kill the children and Mr Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money and the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
“All of these overt acts were done so Lori could eventually be with Chad Daybell and reportedly complete their mission here on earth,” according to an investigative report.
“This belief system, lust and greed would also lead to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.”
In Arizona, Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiring to murder her ex-husband Charles Vallow with Cox.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office announced that it did not charge Mr Daybell as well with Charles’ murder – but only because there is “no reasonable likelihood of conviction”.
According to FOX10 reporters in the courtroom, the woman became emotional just thinking about seeing autopsy pictures of JJ and Tylee.
One of the jurors was excused after writing, “If your child was missing, why would you go to Hawaii?”, in the questionnaire.
Other jurors dismissed during voir dire had been exposed to the case in the media.
The woman says she is employed and also has to care for her children.
Three more jurors need to be picked from the third group today.